Coast Guard's search for missing crew member in Delaware River suspended

The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for a missing 30-year-old man in the Delaware River on Saturday morning.



He was a crew member on the 590-foot bulk carrier Weco Josefine, which is a Singapore-flagged cargo ship, a release from the Coast Guard's 5th District says.

It was reported to authorities that he was no longer on the vessel at 7 a.m. and a search was initiated near Camden's Central Waterfront section.

The man was last accounted for between 5:12 and 6:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, after the vessel had already left port, officials say.

The Coast Guard deployed a 29-foot boat from the Philadelphia station and a helicopter from Atlantic City to search for him. Over the course of three-and-a-half hours, the rescue crews covered 87 square miles.

No other details about the crew member have been released at this time.