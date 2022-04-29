Newtown Township man charged in fatal stabbing of his father

A Newtown Township man allegedly stabbed his father to death Friday morning at his parents' home, where police found the victim's son in the driveway with his clothing covered in blood, Bucks County prosecutors said.

Jordan Kurman, 22, was charged Friday with criminal homicide and possession of an instrument of crime after 49-year-old Gregory Kurman was pronounced dead inside the residence on David Drive.

Police responded to the home around 5 a.m. for a report of a man in cardiac arrest. When officers arrived, Jordan Kurman was standing in the driveway and told investigators his father was inside.

As police approached the door, Meredith Kurman, the victim's husband, directed officers to the living room. Gregory Kurman was on his back next to a couch covered in blood and had an apparent stab wound to his neck. A large kitchen knife covered in blood was found nearby the victim's head.

"He killed my husband," Kurman told police, referring to her son, according to a criminal complaint. "He stabbed him to death."

When officers went back outside, they shined a flashlight on Jordan Kurman and found that his clothes were stained with blood, police said. He was detained at the scene.

Meredith Kurman told investigators that she had been upstairs when she heard screaming and arguing. When she went to see what was happening, she observed her son drop the knife that was later found near her husband's head.

"This was for 22 years of abuse," Kurman allegedly told his mother, instructing her to call the police and to watch after his dog.

EMS personnel with Newtown Ambulance responded to the home and pronounced Kurman dead, prosecutors said.

Jordan Kurman was arraigned Friday morning and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9, according to court documents.