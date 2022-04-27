Bouncer to be charged with third-degree murder in death of man punched outside Center City bar

The bouncer caught on video punching a man outside a Center City bar earlier this month will be charged with third-degree murder following an investigation into the incident, according to multiple reports.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kenneth Frye, the bouncer who punched 41-year-old Eric Pope outside Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar on April 16, NBC10 reported.

Pope, of Washington, D.C., died last Saturday after a week on life support at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Frye, a private security contractor for the bar, had escorted Pope outside the club that night because he was intoxicated, police said. The incident happened around 1 a.m.

In surveillance footage shared with police, Pope could be seen dancing outside the bar on 12th Street, between Locust and Spruce streets in the Gayborhood. When Pope approached the curb, Frye walked up to him and punched him the face, instantly dropping Pope to the ground.

For nearly two minutes, Pope remained unconscious on the street before Frye and another person moved him to the sidewalk, where a small crowd gathered around him. A condensed version of the surveillance footage was released by FOX29.

Pope was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident. An official cause of death has not been released.

A spokesperson for Tabu Lounge confirmed Frye was not an employee of the bar and said that the incident did not happen on the nightclub's property. The Inquirer reported that Frye was employed by Mainline Private Security, a firm that staffs numerous Philadelphia venues and events.

The bar's management called 911 after being notified of what transpired outside.

Police did not say Wednesday afternoon whether Frye had been arrested or if he was expected to turn himself in to authorities.