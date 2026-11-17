Cole Knuble sat the last three games of an eventful Flyers road trip last week, just to hop back in for Sunday night's return home to immediately have an impact.

In the second period against the visiting Oilers, defenseman Cam York, with his best game maybe all season, cut inside with the puck and started handling down, drawing attention away from the net.

The rookie Knuble, with only one setting to go full tilt, started pushing his way to the opposite side of the crease, trying to create an opening against star Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard.

Bouchard is 6'2" and just shy of 200 pounds. Knuble is listed at 5'10" and 184 pounds. It was an uphill battle for positioning in front, which even saw Knuble fall to the ice from Bouchard jamming the blade of his stick into the Flyers' skates.

But Knuble was quick to get up, and even quicker to see York's pass bounce right in front of him inside the blue paint for a tap-in goal.

The Flyers still lost, 5-2, at their own Xfinity Mobile Arena, amid a season that's only getting further away from them in the standings, and with rumored tensions and drama elsewhere taking a greater stage.

But if there is one thing that at least is showing promise for the Flyers, it's that their youth is taking hold, Knuble included, and forcing pressure.

"He's one of the young guys pushing jobs," head coach Rick Tocchet said of Knuble, following Tuesday's morning skate before the Flyers were set to face the Buffalo Sabres at home that night. "I think he needed a little bit of a reset, and he had some good speed last game. But he is pushing jobs. Internal competition is good, which we need around here."

Hey, something has to help push the ship forward.

Philadelphia goal!



Scored by Cole Knuble with 07:47 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Cam York and Owen Tippett.



PHI: 1 | EDM: 3#EDMvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/poaQX99voI — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 16, 2026

Knuble skated just 9:57 as a wing on fourth-line duty during Sunday night's loss to Edmonton. With his second-period goal, which briefly gave the Flyers some life before they unraveled in the third, Knuble was one of just four Philadelphia skaters who finished the night with a positive rating at plus-1.

Through 10 NHL games, and in a mostly two-way, checking-intensive role, the 22-year-old Knuble has already piled up four goals.

Back in training camp and the preseason, Knuble was definitely knocking on the NHL door. He was easily the most standout player during the exhibitions, but ultimately, he didn't make the opening night cut out of a numbers game.

By mid-October, though, he got the call-up from the AHL and Lehigh Valley. He took two monster hits in his NHL debut for the sake of a badly needed win over Colorado, then came back a couple of nights later to notch his first two NHL goals for another victory in Buffalo.

Then last week, he was a scratch for the last three games of the Flyers' road trip against Vancouver, Edmonton, and Columbus – with veteran signing Michael Bunting taking up the lineup spot – only to hop back in at home against Edmonton on Sunday to give his team a temporary pulse in limited time.

Last season, another young forward in Denver Barkey served as a temporary call-up, just to end up constantly impressing to the point where he became immovable from the nightly lineup. He's a key Flyer now.

This season, Knuble has been making it his turn, with a hard-skating and relentless edge that the Flyers needed to find somewhere for their bottom six.

Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cole Knuble was the Flyers' standout player through camp and the preseason, and the work carried over once he was called up.

That alone probably won't save the Flyers' season at this rate, but it can continue to shape the future, because, like Barkey last year, Knuble is finding his way as an NHL regular and starting to make himself immovable from night to night. He's pushing jobs, as Tocchet said, and competition.

And like Cole learned from his dad – former Flyer Mike Knuble – and as he said about his own play style way back at development camp in the summer: "If you have 12 eggs in your pockets, they should all be broken."

"Growing up, it was never about goals, assists, points, whatever," Knuble said after he stepped off the ice Wednesday morning. "It was always about battling and competing. So as long as I've been playing, that's all I've really known."

"I feel better every game," Knuble added about holding his own at the NHL level. "Getting used to the speed and the strength of guys out there. I feel like I'm gaining confidence, and getting better and better."

Gregory Fisher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Gregory Fisher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Cole Knuble is one of four Flyers to have already made his way up to the NHL from the 2023 draft class.



Gang's all here

Knuble's locker stall at Xfinity Mobile Arena is set up right next to Barkey's, and since Barkey was one of the key rookies to find his way up and stay with the Flyers last season, Knuble said that he talks to him a lot for guidance.

"I ask him probably too many questions about stuff," Knuble joked. "Like little things that you don't even think about. But yeah, it's good. I saw what he did last year. So it's obviously, when you get called up, you think about it like, 'OK, he stuck, so maybe I can, too.'"

So far so good there.

The other thing, too, is that Knuble and Barkey are both selections from the Flyers' 2023 draft haul. Barkey was a third-round pick from the junior London Knights, and Knuble a fourth-rounder who was set to play college hockey at Notre Dame, which both went along with star winger Matvei Michkov as the seventh overall pick and defensive prospect Oliver Bonk, another London Knight, as a late first-rounder.

All four players are now taking up increasingly vital roles for the team.

"It actually does feel like a long time ago," Knuble said of that 2023 draft.

"It's honestly crazy to hear that though," Barkey chimed in next to him. "Like when we were drafted, those four guys..."

"Yeah, it's pretty good. He always reminds me that he got drafted before me," Knuble cracked, as Barkey smiled and refuted.

But hey, it's the NHL all the same.

"Yeah, exactly," Barkey cracked. "Doesn't matter at the end of the day."

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