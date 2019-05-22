More Health:

May 22, 2019

Comcast is the latest corporate giant to jump on the health tech train

The in-home health device will track normal metrics and look out for abnormal readings

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Home Services
Carroll - Comcast Technology Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Sun reflects off the Comcast Technology Center in downtown Philadelphia.

Earlier this week it made headlines that Google launched an artificial intelligence system that proved to be highly effective in detecting hard-to-diagnosis lung cancer. 

Now, not-to-be-outdone Comcast has announced that the company will be launching a voice-interactive device that’s able to track a number of health indicators, Mashable reports. 

The device, which is slated to be tested in a pilot study later this year, will track things like how many times users go to the bathroom, how much time they sleep and if users have fallen down in their home, in addition to standard health metrics, according to Mashable. The device will, reportedly, be able to call 911 if needed.

RELATED READ: Amazon's Alexa can now help book medical appointments, track blood sugar

CNBC reports that Comcast has been toying with the idea of teaming up with large hospitals to use the device as a preventative measure for keeping patients at home once they’re discharged. 

Futurism reports that Comcast plans to begin by targeting seniors, disabled persons and other at-risk individuals with the device. However, according to CNBC, the pricing and roll-out plan are not yet official.

The story was first published by CNBC, which is owned by the Comcast subsidiary, NBC Universal, Futurism notes.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Home Services United States Health Technology Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles OTA observations: Carson Wentz is back, and practicing fully
072818_Wentz-Carson_usat

Election 2019

Despite quiet campaign, Kenney handily wins Dem mayoral primary in Philly
Jim Kenney

Movies

A guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly happening summer 2019
Movies in Clark Park

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Travel

Take Lyft to the Jersey Shore for flat rate with new Beach Pass program
Carroll - Wildwood Beach Lifeguards

Prevention

Five ways to lower your blood pressure
06282018_blood_pressure_unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved