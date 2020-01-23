More News:

January 23, 2020

Comcast experienced a nationwide internet outage on Thursday

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Comcast Internet
Comcast Outage Map 2020 Source/downdetector.com

An outage map for Comcast shows customers across the United States affected on Jan. 23, 2020.

Philadelphia-based cable and internet giant Comcast has resolved a nationwide internet outage that disrupted service on Thursday afternoon.

Customer reports of the outage surfaced around 2 p.m. and skyrocketed shortly afterward, according to downdetector.com.

By 3:15 p.m., there was a significant drop in reports of ongoing issues.

A Comcast spokeswoman said all residential services were back online as of 4 p.m. 

An outage map showed Comcast customers across most of the country were without internet service at some point on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Comcast Internet United States outages Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers have inquired about Thunder's Danilo Gallinari
012320-DaniloGallinari-USAToday

Catholic Church

Cleveland's Bishop Nelson Perez to replace Archbishop Charles Chaput as leader of Philadelphia Catholic church
Nelson Perez Archbishop of Philadelphia

Addiction

Quit smoking at least 4 weeks before surgery, WHO advises
Quit smoking before surgery

Eagles

The Eagles reportedly discussed a coaching position, including offensive coordinator, with QB Josh McCown
50_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Josh_McCown_KateFrese.jpg

Restaurants

Circles + Squares owner opening second pizza shop in East Passyunk
Pizza Plus Gutt Opening

Family-Friendly

2020 Philadelphia Auto Show will be open for 10 days
Details on the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved