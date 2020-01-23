Comcast experienced a nationwide internet outage on Thursday

Philadelphia-based cable and internet giant Comcast has resolved a nationwide internet outage that disrupted service on Thursday afternoon.

Customer reports of the outage surfaced around 2 p.m. and skyrocketed shortly afterward, according to downdetector.com.

By 3:15 p.m., there was a significant drop in reports of ongoing issues.

A Comcast spokeswoman said all residential services were back online as of 4 p.m.

An outage map showed Comcast customers across most of the country were without internet service at some point on Thursday afternoon.