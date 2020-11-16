Comcast Spectacor fills new VP position to oversee diversity efforts

Comcast Spectacor appointed Andrea Agnew to serve as its first vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion, a position formed as part of wider effort to combat injustice and inequality.

As part of the company's senior leadership team, Agnew will be tasked with broadening its commitment to diversity in the areas of training, recruiting, career development, community engagement, procurement, corporate culture and mentorship.

Comcast Spectacor, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp., announced the news Monday.

"I am thrilled to join one of the premier sports and entertainment companies in the world and to work hand in hand with their teams to create sustainable and impactful change," Andrea Agnew said in a statement. "I’m inspired by Comcast Spectacor’s commitment to making its workplace and communities more dynamic and inclusive, and am committed to activating this purposeful vision. I look forward to building upon their DE&I strategy and programs to build a better future."



Her oversight will include efforts with the Wells Fargo Center, Flyers, Wings, Maine Mariners and the company's gaming division, which includes the Philadelphia Fusion.

Last June, Comcast Corp. announced a multi-year plan to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability. The company allocated $100 million to those efforts. Agnew will be working to carry out those goals.

Agnew previously served as a human resources leader at Comcast Corp. for 14 years and has 23 years of experience in human resources management. She will continue to serve as the executive director of change management for the Comcast Total Rewards Innovation and Products Team.



"I am delighted to have Andrea join our leadership team and bring her deep expertise and strategic vision to this new role," Comcast Spectacor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott said. "She’s a proven leader and has great experience heading impactful diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. She will bring tremendous energy to our team, and I’m excited to work alongside her."

Agnew led strategy for the company-wide acquisition of NBC Universal and the national alignment and restructure of EffectTV. She participated in Authentic Leadership Development at the Harvard School of Business, the NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program at UCLA’s Anderson Graduate School of Management and the Urban League’s Urban Leaders Forum.

She serves as an executive board member for the Urban League of Philadelphia, a board member for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence and an advisory board member for the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications in Philadelphia.