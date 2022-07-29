More News:

July 29, 2022

Community College of Philadelphia to offer commercial driver's license program this fall

The school is partnering with Texas-based Ancora Education to help address the nationwide truck driver shortage

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Colleges
CCP to lauch a CDL program to address truck driver shortage.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

In September, Community College of Philadelphia is launching a 160-hour non-credit commercial driver's license program in its Corporate Solutions department. The program will help address the national truck driver shortage.

The Community College of Philadelphia will begin offering a non-credit commercial driver's license program this September in an effort to help fight the nationwide truck driver shortage.

The program is a partnership with Ancora Education, a Texas-based company that provides secondary education in vocational areas such as truck driving, wellness, security, and information technology. The four-week program will take place at the Northeast Regional Training Center and costs $5,000.

The need for truck drivers has not slowed down and there is a demand in Philadelphia specifically, said Carol J. de Fries, CCP's vice president for workforce and economic innovation, in a release. She noted that there are currently around 6,000 jobs in the region that require a CDL.

" ... by offering CDL at CCP, we're able to serve both students who are interested in starting a career, as well as our local business partners who are struggling to find enough drivers for their workforce," de Fries said. 

The program will have five student classes that will operate under the new entry-level driver training rules established in February. Under the rules, drivers must complete a program of both theory and behind the wheel to take the CDL test.

Course work includes 160-hours of lectures, labs, and field training that emphasize inspections, defensive driving, cargo handling, maintenance, and accident prevention. Students will learn how to properly operate trucks with a gross weight combination of at least 26,001 pounds.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be 18 years or older with a driver's license, a clean driving record, and a CDL permit. All participants must pass a drug screening and physical examination, as well.

CCP hopes to facilitate multiple classes of the program simultaneously to increase the influx of drivers entering the trucking field, de Fries said.

The national shortage of truck drivers has contributed to interruptions in the supply chain, which has resulted in empty shelves at grocery stores and higher prices.

Trucking accounts for 80% of the United States freight revenue, pulling in $800 billion yearly. America relies heavily on trucking for daily essentials such as food, water, and household products. Around 70% of the country's freight is delivered by trucks.

The American Trucking Association estimates that there was a shortage of just over 80,000 drivers in 2021. If the trend continues, there can be as many as 160,000 drivers needed by 2030.

On average, 300,000 workers stop driving freight trucks every year, according to the Transportation Department. Coupled with the ever-evolving threat of COVID-19, the trucking industry is in a crisis. 

Many drivers cite low pay and long hours as reasons that cause them to step away from the trucking industry.

Sergey Zaturanov, CTO & Co-founder of online freight shipping marketplace Doft, told Forbes that if dispatching companies want to keep truckers, they must prioritize making their experience more fruitful – meaning better rest areas, safe environments, and fair compensation.

In 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the median pay for a truck driver was $48,310.

“The solution to the driver shortage will most certainly require increased pay, regulatory changes and modifications to shippers’, receivers’ and carriers’ business practices to improve conditions for drivers,” Nick Geale, vice president for workforce policy at the American Trucking Association, told Zenger News.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Colleges Philadelphia Trucking Community College of Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live! Casino - Legendary Ladies

'Legends in Concert: Legendary Ladies' debuts at Live! Casino & Hotel on August 4 & 5
Purchased - A doctor confronts a smiling senior

Clinical study for early Alzheimer’s disease seeking volunteers

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Americans' fear of sharks can be traced to a bloody summer at the Jersey Shore
1916 Shark Attacks

Sponsored

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

Prevention

U.S. records first polio case in nearly a decade; here's an explainer on a virus that once caused widespread panic
Polio vaccines

Phillies

Are Phillies wasting Kyle Schwarber's power? Who should lead off?
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-04182022-UST

Music

Meek Mill to release 10 new mixtapes without major label support
Meek Mill New Music

Family-Friendly

Please Touch Museum to host children's innovation lab supported by Miranda Cosgrove
USAA Please Touch Museum exhibit

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved