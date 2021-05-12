More Culture:

May 12, 2021

Weavers Way Co-op opens community fridge in Ambler

Take what you need, leave what you can

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
community fridge Ambler Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean/via Imagn Content Services

Above is an example of a community fridge. They are resources offering fresh produce and cooked meals. One is now open in Ambler outside Weavers Way Co-op.

Weavers Way Co-op, a member-owned grocery store, has opened a community fridge outside its Ambler location. The co-op also has locations in Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill.

The community fridge is open 24 hours, seven days a week.

It was created in partnership with Germantown Academy, a private school in Montgomery County that teaches Pre-K through high school. The students created 1,000 magnets for the mutual-aid project.

The community fridge is meant to serve members of the local community who face food insecurity, or other barriers that prevent them from gaining access to fresh, healthy foods.

People are invited to take what they need, and leave what they can. Below is a list of acceptable donations.

• Eggs
• Packaged meals
• Milk and non-dairy milk
• Yogurt and non-dairy yogurt
• Bread and pastries
• Fruits
• Fresh produce
• Cooked meat/seafood

Things like uncooked meat, alcohol, expired products and opened packaged food will not be accepted.

People also can make cash donations to @wwcommunityfridge through Venmo, the mobile payment service.

Recently, there has been an uptick in community fridges in Philadelphia. There's the People's Fridge in West Philly, which gathered a lot of local buzzand many more can be found across the city.

A 2018 study showed there were more than 257,000 food insecure people living in Philadelphia.

The Ambler fridge is the first by Weavers Way Co-op, but they have previously supported the Germantown Community Fridge by providing items and through fundraising efforts.

The Weavers Way Co-op address is 217 E. Butler Ave. in Ambler.

community fridge AmblerCourtesy of/Weavers Way Co-op

The community fridge in Ambler outside Weavers Way Co-op.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

