More News:

March 17, 2020

College commencements canceled: Rutgers becomes latest school to call off graduation ceremonies to mitigate coronavirus spread

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Commencements Coronavirus
college commencements canceled coronavirus Pixabay/via Pexels

The University of Pennsylvania and Rutgers University are two of the first schools in the Philadelphia region to call off its commencement ceremonies to combat the further spread of coronavirus.

College commencement ceremonies are a staple of the spring season, as schools begin to wrap up for the year. However, as coronavirus continues to spread across the Greater Philadelphia region and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises that mass gatherings of more than 50 people over the course of the next eight weeks be called off, many colleges have taken or will take the action of canceling or postponing their commencements in order to mitigate the threat of COVID-19. 

Here’s a running list of every school in Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and South Jersey that has called off its commencement ceremonies.

The University of Pennsylvania

Penn was the first college in the area to cancel its on-campus commencement due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 16. Instead, the school will hold its graduation ceremonies virtually and broadcast it online from May 16-18. The ceremony was slated to be held on Franklin Field during the school’s commencement and alumni weekend in two months.

Penn is considering an on-campus celebration for the 2020 graduates in the fall, but no other details have been revealed at this point.

Rutgers University

Rutgers announced on March 17 that it was suspending all scheduled events at the school through May, meaning that the university’s commencement ceremonies at all three of its campuses have been put on hold. The school has not decided yet whether it can reschedule its graduation ceremonies to a later date, but a decision will be coming over the next several weeks. 

Rutgers also said that its inability to have its commencement ceremonies would not prevent it from conferring degrees upon its graduates. Graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held on Rutgers' three campuses in Camden, New Brunswick, and Newark from May 14-21.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Commencements Coronavirus Philadelphia COVID-19 Graduations

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles moving on from Malcolm Jenkins
96_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Malcolm_Jenkins_KateFrese.jpg

Coronavirus

Philadelphia announces student meal sites, rec center openings, Free Library closures
student meal distribution sites

Health News

All bars, dine-in restaurants must close in Philly suburbs, Gov. Tom Wolf orders
coronavirus philly suburbs bars close

Eagles

Eytan Shander: Don't rip Howie Roseman (yet), and coping with coronavirus
102919HowieRoseman

Fitness

Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic
Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic

Food & Drink

Urban Farmer to donate $1 for every take-out order to Feeding America
Urban Farmer making $1 donation for every carry-out order

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved