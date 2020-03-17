College commencements canceled: Rutgers becomes latest school to call off graduation ceremonies to mitigate coronavirus spread

College commencement ceremonies are a staple of the spring season, as schools begin to wrap up for the year. However, as coronavirus continues to spread across the Greater Philadelphia region and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advises that mass gatherings of more than 50 people over the course of the next eight weeks be called off, many colleges have taken or will take the action of canceling or postponing their commencements in order to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

Here’s a running list of every school in Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and South Jersey that has called off its commencement ceremonies.

The University of Pennsylvania

Penn was the first college in the area to cancel its on-campus commencement due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 16. Instead, the school will hold its graduation ceremonies virtually and broadcast it online from May 16-18. The ceremony was slated to be held on Franklin Field during the school’s commencement and alumni weekend in two months.

Penn is considering an on-campus celebration for the 2020 graduates in the fall, but no other details have been revealed at this point.

Rutgers University

Rutgers announced on March 17 that it was suspending all scheduled events at the school through May, meaning that the university’s commencement ceremonies at all three of its campuses have been put on hold. The school has not decided yet whether it can reschedule its graduation ceremonies to a later date, but a decision will be coming over the next several weeks.

Rutgers also said that its inability to have its commencement ceremonies would not prevent it from conferring degrees upon its graduates. Graduation ceremonies were scheduled to be held on Rutgers' three campuses in Camden, New Brunswick, and Newark from May 14-21.

