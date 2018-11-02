Newly signed bill means Cory Booker can simultaneously run for president and senator in 2020

A new bill signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday permits politicians, such as Sen. Cory Booker, to run for both U.S. president and senator, simultaneously, in the 2020 election.



The law clarifies the previous law in New Jersey, which did not explicitly prohibit people from running for multiple offices, but it forbade individuals from holding more than one office.

The recent bill "clarifies that a person may seek the offices of Member of the United States House of Representatives or United States Senator and President or Vice President simultaneously."