More than $500,000 in counterfeit electronics, game systems seized at Philly port

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Philadelphia intercepted more than $519,000 worth of counterfeit consumer electronics, including video game systems and iPhones, officials said Tuesday.

Two shipments from China in March contained more than 20,000 pieces of electronic equipment ranging from speakers and watches to cameras, scanners, DVD players, chargers and handheld video game consoles. The shipments also contained counterfeit injectable dental gels.

The shipments initially were inspected on March 19 and ultimately destined for an address in Wilmington, Delaware. The CBP seizure was completed on April 14.

The stated value of the goods is based on what they would be worth if they were authentic.

“Counterfeit electronics may include malicious coding that could steal your identity and financial security, and they are generally manufactured with substandard materials that could overheat and ignite,” said Joseph Martella, CBP’s port director for the Area Port of Philadelphia. “CBP urges consumers to protect their families and their wallets by purchasing authentic goods from reputable vendors.”

Source/U.S. Customs & Border Protection

