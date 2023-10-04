More Health:

October 04, 2023

The CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards

The cards provided earlier in the pandemic are not required to get the new booster shots

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
COVID Vaccination Card David Rodriguez/USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 vaccination cards will no longer be distributed by the CDC and are no longer needed to get booster shots. Records of previous vaccinations can be obtained from state health departments.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer provide the COVID-19 vaccination cards that were distributed to people who received shots earlier during the pandemic, the agency said.

The paper cards kept official records of coronavirus vaccinations and any additional booster shots that people received. Those who still have their vaccination cards are advised to hold on to them, but having a card is not necessary to get the new booster shots at major pharmacy chains or health clinics.

The CDC does not keep vaccination records, so those who want copies of their records are advised to contact their state health department's immunization information system. States cannot issue new vaccination cards, but they can provide digital and paper copies of full vaccination records. Philadelphia residents can request their records through the city's health department.

The CDC recommends people keep vaccination records and provide them to primary care doctors to help inform medical decisions. 

Although major pharmacies like CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens do not require vaccination cards for booster shots, those who have them can still bring them to be updated when receiving their boosters.

Vaccination cards were introduced in late 2020 as a way for people to provide proof of vaccination at places where it was required at the time. At some vaccination sites, people getting shots may still receive new cards if the clinic still has them.

The new COVID-19 shots made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, available at pharmacies across the country, are recommended for everyone 6 months and older. 

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations have declined over the last year, but the virus continues to evolve and has mutated into more than two dozen variants. Over time, immunity from previous shots wanes and changes in the virus make people who were previously vaccinated or infected more susceptible to new infections.

The new COVID-19 shots were reformulated to target the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, which was dominant earlier this summer and closely related to the subvariants currently circulating.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 CDC Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

Musculoskeletal effects of COVID-19
Purchased - Woman Running in Park with Headphones

The most effective exercises for people with joint pain

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Motorcyclist wanted for smashing car's back windshield, pointing gun at driver near City Hall
Dirtbike Car Philly

Travel

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Wawa brings back 'Schwarberfest' hoagie deals for Phillies playoff run
schwarberfest wawa 2023

Opioids

Fatal overdoses reached another all-time high in Philadelphia last year
Philly Overdose Deaths

Eagles

Eagles at Rams: Five matchups to watch
100423CooperKuppPukaNacua

Entertainment

'The Quiet Epidemic,' a film exploring Lyme disease, to be shown for free at Philly theater
Lyme Disease Film Screening

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved