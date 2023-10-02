More Health:

October 02, 2023

Penn scientists receive Nobel Prize for research that led to COVID-19 vaccines

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman spent decades researching and manipulating messenger RNA for use in immunizations

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Vaccines
Penn scientists Nobel prize Wei Xuechao/Xinhua/Sipa USA

Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman received a Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their research into mRNA vaccines, which paved the way for COVID-19 immunizations. The award was announced in a ceremony in Stockholm, shown above.

University of Pennsylvania medical school professors Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman have won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their pioneering mRNA research, which led to the creation of the world's first COVID-19 vaccines.

The Nobel Prize committee announced the winners in Stockholm on Monday, citing Karikó and Weissman's "groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system." The pair, the committee continued, "contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times."

Karikó, an adjunct professor of neurosurgery at the University of Pennsylvania, left Hungary in 1985 to continue her research into messenger RNA, which directs the body to create proteins. After settling in Philadelphia, she met and began collaborating with Weissman, a Penn professor of vaccine research. Together, they studied mRNA as a tool to fight disease. By encoding their own mRNA molecules with instructions for the immune system and then injecting the formulation into a subject, Karikó and Weissman found that they could essentially tell the body how to attack an infection. No samples of the targeted virus were required, bucking centuries of medical practice.

Their discovery was originally published in a 2005 paper to little fanfare. But it eventually formed the basis of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations against COVID-19, which became available in the U.S. in late 2020.

The Nobel Prize includes a grant of roughly $1 million to be split between the pair, who received word early Monday morning.

Karikó said she was asleep in her Abington Township home when the call came in, and she thought it was a joke. The new Nobel laureate struggled for much of her career to secure reliable funding or positions for her research, at one point leaving the academic world for BioNTech, which partnered with Pfizer on its COVID-19 vaccine.

"You have to focus on things that you can change," she told the Nobel Prize committee. "Many young ones are giving up because they can see that their friends or their colleagues are advancing, and it seems that they do less and somehow, they get higher salary and promoted... If you notice that then you already took away your attention (on) what you can change."

Weissman recalled years of late-night emails and conversations about new breakthroughs "before anybody knew what RNA is, or cared."

"It was always a dream but I never imagined it would happen," he said.

With their award, Karikó and Weissman are now the 28th and 29th Nobel winners affiliated with Penn. Gregg L. Semenza, who completed his doctoral studies at the university, received the prize in 2019 for his research into how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Vaccines Philadelphia Research Medicine Nobel Prize COVID-19 University of Pennsylvania RNA

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Prime Healthcare - Covid 19 Muscle

Musculoskeletal effects of COVID-19
Purchased - Woman Running in Park with Headphones

The most effective exercises for people with joint pain

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA workers vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down
SEPTA Strike Vote

Travel

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Fishtown's Milkcrate Cafe expands its unique coffee-and-vinyl-records shop concept to West Philly
Milkcrate-Cafe-Fishtown-3.jpg

Men's Health

This spider's venom may help treat erectile dysfunction – but that's not as unusual as it sounds
Spider Venom ED

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Commanders
100223NicholasMorrow

Festivals

Listen to live music, watch circus performers and put your pet in a costume contest at Roxtoberfest
Roxtoberfest 2023

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved