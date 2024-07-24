More Sports:

July 24, 2024

Report: CeeDee Lamb not expected to report to Cowboys training camp

Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is in the final year of his rookie contract.

CeeDee Lamb Cowboys training camp Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

It looks like Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will be holding out to start Dallas' training camp.

While the Eagles prepare for a refresh during their first training camp practice of the summer, trouble brews for a bitter rival. Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is not expected to report to Dallas' training camp with the rest of the team on Wednesday morning, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lamb is currently slated to make a hair shy of $18 million this season. With big money deals handed out this offseason to other ` wide receivers like Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it's understandable that Lamb is angling for a gigantic payday. Lamb led the NFL in receptions in 2023 with 135, totaling 1,749 receiving yards along the way. He's unquestionably a great player and this is an indictment of Dallas contract management (or mismanagement, that is).

Any bad news for the Cowboys is certainly good news for the Eagles.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more Dallas schadenfreude as the Lamb situation unfolds...

