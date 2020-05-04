More Culture:

May 04, 2020

Curtis Atrium waiving rental fee due to coronavirus

Health care and frontline workers and couples whose weddings have been affected by COVID-19 can take advantage of the deal

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Curtis Atrium wedding Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The wedding venue rental fee for the historic Curtis Atrium is being waived for frontline workers and those whose weddings have been affected by COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic has added extra difficulties to the already stressful process of wedding planning.

There are many couples who have had to postpone and reschedule their springtime nuptials in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. For those re-planning a wedding, it's still possible to have the big day you've always imagined.

RELATED: New Jersey residents can proceed with virtual weddings during COVID-19 crisis

One popular wedding venue in Philadelphia is making an effort to help couples looking to book their dream days.

Constellation Culinary Group is waiving the wedding venue rental fee for the historic Curtis Atrium for those whose weddings have been affected by COVID-19, as well as health care and frontline workers. It's a value of $3,500 to $5,500. 

Those interested will need to book by Sept. 30, with events taking place at the Curtis Atrium through Aug. 31, 2021.

In addition, Constellation Culinary Group will be gifting couples their choice of a premium bar upgrade or additional third cocktail station.

Some of the other vendor partners also are offering complimentary and discounted services, including All About Events, Styled Bride, The Papery, M2 Photography, Hotel Monaco and Chick Invitations.

For more information on weddings at the Curtis Atrium visit the venue's website and reach out to Leila Miller at leila.miller@constellationculinary.com.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

