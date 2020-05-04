Curtis Atrium waiving rental fee due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has added extra difficulties to the already stressful process of wedding planning.

There are many couples who have had to postpone and reschedule their springtime nuptials in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. For those re-planning a wedding, it's still possible to have the big day you've always imagined.

One popular wedding venue in Philadelphia is making an effort to help couples looking to book their dream days.

Constellation Culinary Group is waiving the wedding venue rental fee for the historic Curtis Atrium for those whose weddings have been affected by COVID-19, as well as health care and frontline workers. It's a value of $3,500 to $5,500.

Those interested will need to book by Sept. 30, with events taking place at the Curtis Atrium through Aug. 31, 2021.

In addition, Constellation Culinary Group will be gifting couples their choice of a premium bar upgrade or additional third cocktail station.

Some of the other vendor partners also are offering complimentary and discounted services, including All About Events, Styled Bride, The Papery, M2 Photography, Hotel Monaco and Chick Invitations.

For more information on weddings at the Curtis Atrium visit the venue's website and reach out to Leila Miller at leila.miller@constellationculinary.com.