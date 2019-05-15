More Health:

May 15, 2019

CVS putting vitamins and supplements to the test

Third-party testing ensures safety before products hit the shelves

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - CVS Pharmacy Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The CVS Pharmacy on Market Street in Center City.

CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday a new initiative to protect consumers from the loosely regulated world of vitamins and supplements.

The pharmacy chain is now demanding third-party testing of all vitamins and supplements sold in-store and online to ensure that labeling and ingredients lists are accurate and free from harmful additives, according to CVS Health.

So far, 1,400 vitamins and supplements from 152 brands have been tested as a part of the retail drug chain's new “Tested to be Trusted” campaign, according to CVS, which said about seven percent of the products failed in testing, resulting in a labeling update or removal from shelves.

RELATED READ: FDA vows to ramp up oversight of vitamins, dietary supplements

The pharmacy is reportedly the first retailer to implement such a program that actively enforces standards for the vitamins and supplements shoppers consume.

In addition to the supplement testing, the campaign will feature an emphasis on self-care, the company said. Recently, the retailer has removed sunscreen with an SPF less than 15 from shelves, reformulated CVS-brand products to eliminate parabens, phthalates and formaldehyde donors.

