Dave Matthews Band announces two Camden shows for summer 2026

Dave Matthews Band is returning to the Philadelphia area this summer with two shows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, scheduled for July 10 and 11, 2026.

Tickets for the Camden dates go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., after an early online presale for members of the band’s Warehouse fan club that begins Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Formed in 1991, Dave Matthews Band blends rock, jazz and folk influences into jam-heavy live shows that have made it one of the most reliable touring acts in the country. The group ranks among the highest-selling live artists in U.S. history, with tens of millions of tickets sold and more than 1,000 shows logged over the past 25 years.

The Camden shows are part of the band’s broader 2026 U.S. tour, which includes stops in Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Michigan and beyond.

July 10-11

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, NJ 08103



