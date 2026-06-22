Dave Matthews Band to stream upcoming tour on nugs, the live music platform founded in Philly

Fans of the Dave Matthews Band who can't catch either of the upcoming shows in Camden next month will have another option to stream all of the concerts from their tour.

Nugs, the live music streaming platform created in Philly three decades ago, said Monday it is partnering with Dave Matthews Band to carry official soundboard audio. People who are members of the Dave Matthews Band Warehouse, the group's fan association, will get a free three-month trial at nugs to check out the platform's archives and get access to exclusive offers.

"Dave Matthews Band has one of the most passionate fan communities in music, and we're thrilled to expand their presence with nugs," co-founder Brad Serling said in a statement. "By making audio from every show available the day after it's played, we're giving fans a new way to stay connected to the tour and revisit the performances that make each night unique."

Serling and Jon Richter started the platform in the early 1990s as a grassroots network to trade tapes of Grateful Dead and Phish concert recordings. The vast majority of their tapes were recorded at Philly shows, including many at the former Spectrum. By the early 2000s, the site had reached millions of free, monthly MP3 downloads and faced legal action from the Grateful Dead, who sought a partnership with a paid model. Phish partnered with the company around the same time.

Nugs is now headquartered in San Francisco, but still has offices in Bala Cynwyd. The company's other partnerships include concert streaming for Metallica, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Dead & Company, Goose, Billy Strings and other artists. The archives on nugs carry more than 25,000 live concert recordings, including many with video. Nugs subscribers can access live concert content through the company's partnerships with Spotify and other streaming platforms, including Bandcamp and SiriusXM.

Dave Matthews Band performed twice at Camden's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion last July and will return with two nights of shows on July 10-11. Tickets are still available for both concerts. The band's summer tour starts Tuesday night at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, and continues in the United States until early October. Matthews will then play four nights of acoustic-led shows with guitarist Tim Reynolds at Cancun's Moon Palace in January.