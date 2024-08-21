DNC pays tribute to Philadelphia with Boyz II Men song during roll call

The roll call at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday featured songs to introduce every state and territory, and Pennsylvania's delegates had a Philly song to lead them in.

DJ Cassidy, the emcee for the unusual and energetic roll call, played "Motownphilly" by the Philly-based musical group Boyz II Men to introduce the Pennsylvania delegation, before transitioning to "Black and Yellow" by Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa.

Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker and Gov. Josh Shapiro then cast Pennsylvania's votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as the party's nominees. Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was next to Shapiro on the convention floor.

The vote was ceremonial, as Harris was already confirmed as the nominee in an Aug. 5 virtual vote by delegates.

"Motownphilly" was released by Boyz II Men as a single in 1991 as part of the group's debut album "Cooleyhighharmony." The song's music video famously featured Philly locations including South Street and Geno's Steaks.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey delegation was introduced by Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A.," often played as a patriotic song, although Springsteen's lyrics touch on the hardships of Vietnam War veterans.

Night 2 of the DNC was headlined by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, who gave a fiery half-hour speech condemning Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Earlier in the night, Pa. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who is running for auditor general in Pennsylvania, addressed the DNC in a three-minute speech focusing on Project 2025, a blueprint for the executive branch by conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

Holding a physical copy of Project 2025, Kenyatta characterized the initiative as "a radical plan" that would "bankrupt the middle class and raise prices on working families."

Tonight at the DNC, former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Bill Clinton are scheduled to speak, while Gov. Tim Walz will accept the Democratic Party's nomination for Vice President.