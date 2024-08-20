State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta to speak at the DNC on Tuesday night

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta will speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Tuesday night as part of a daily segment that condemns Project 2025, a conservative blueprint to revamp the executive branch.

Kenyatta, of Philadelphia, will be part of a lineup that reportedly includes Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Barack and Michelle Obama. Kenyatta told the Philadelphia Tribune that he is speaking, but has not revealed his time slot. The DNC's main program is slated to run from 7-11 p.m.

Kenyatta's office did not immediately return a request for comment, but he's been posting updates from the convention online since Monday morning.

Kenyatta, who is running for Pennsylvania auditor general, told the Tribune that his speech will focus on the economic consequences of Project 2025. The plan put forth by the Heritage Foundation is a proposed policy agenda for an incoming Republican president. Its proposals include expanding presidential powers by placing independent agencies like the Department of Justice under the control of the president. It also calls to increase funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, slash funding for renewable energy, reduce corporate and income taxes and withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market.

"This is an incredible opportunity to talk to my fellow Americans about what’s at stake in this election," Kenyatta told The Tribune. "I think most Americans know that we're not enemies, that we're a great nation, and we need serious leaders."

Kenyatta, 34, has represented the 181st District since 2019, when became the first openly gay Black man to be elected to the Pennsylvania House.

He also mounted an unsuccessful 2022 U.S. Senate bid, losing in the Democratic primary to John Fetterman. In April, he defeated Mark Pinsley in the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania auditor general. Kenyatta, who faces incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor in November's general election, is campaigning for stronger LGBTQ+ protections, stricter gun laws, a higher minimum wage and to create a labor and worker protections bureau.

In 2023, he was the subject of a documentary: "Kenyatta: Do Not Wait Your Turn," which covered his 2022 senate campaign, his childhood in Philadelphia, activist work and marriage to Matthew Jordan-Miller Kenyatta.