November 05, 2019

Eagles' DeSean Jackson shares hospital photo after 'successful' surgery

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
14_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson during warmups before a Week 9 game against the Chicago Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson underwent surgery Tuesday morning to repair the core muscle injury that has kept him sidelined for most of the season.

According to Jackson himself, the surgery the was a success.

Successful 👍🏾

Current teammates and players around the league commented on Jackson's post and offered support, including Nelson Agholor, Miles Sanders, Jay Ajayi, Marvin Jones Jr, Aqib Talib, Stefon Diggs and Randy Moss.

A return to the field this season would be a long shot for Jackson, but it should be taken as good news that he's already begun the road to a more stable recovery.

On Monday night, Jackson said he was "angry" about the way things played out, yet determined to get back to football stronger than ever.

In the meantime, the Eagles are looking to make a move at wide receiver that can help the offense absorb the loss of Jackson's field-stretching ability. Former Eagle Jordan Matthews was brought in for a physical on Tuesday and could return for his third stint in Philadelphia.

At 5-4, the Eagles are still plenty alive in the NFC East and will look to continue their two-game winning streak when they return from the bye week against New England.

