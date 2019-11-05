Nick Foles returns to Jaguars' starting QB job, just in time for another playoff push

November 05, 2019
Nick Foles isn't a Philadelphia Eagle anymore, but he's maybe the most important ex-Eagle of all-time, so it's no surprise that Eagles fans were thrilled when Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday that the Super Bowl champion Foles would be the team's starting QB in Week 11.
Foles was injured in his Jaguars debut earlier this year, right after he threw his first career touchdown in his new home. Weird rookie fellow Gardner Minshew actually played pretty well in Foles' absence, but BDN has returned to the starting job just in time to possibly go on a third straight magical playoff push.
Does it sound mildly impossible? Sure. The Jaguars are third in the surprisingly competent AFC South, and will basically need to six of their last seven to squeeze into the playoffs.
But this is Nick Foles we're talking about here. He's a playoff wizard. He took an iffy Eagles team to the postseason last year, and nearly double-doinked his way back to the Super Bowl. Since 2016, Foles is 6-1 as a starting quarterback in November and December.
Plus, look at the Jaguars' remaining schedule:
• @ Colts, with no Jacoby Brissett
• @ Titans, who aren't very good
• vs. Buccaneers, who aren't very good
• vs. Chargers, who aren't very good
• @ Raiders, which feels like a toss-up
• @ Falcons, who aren't very good
• vs. Colts, in what could be a do-or-die game
It's doable: While Carson Wentz and the Eagles strain to make the postseason for a third straight year, Nick Foles could be doing the same thing in Jacksonville. Can you imagine if both teams manage to sneak in, and then the absolutely impossible happens, and we're staring down a Wentz-Foles Super Bowl? The takes would be as hot as molten lava.
In any case, Eagles fans seemed excited for Foles to return to action — and, of course, had a few takes:
Good for Nick. https://t.co/ULvIT8veCp— Keiana (Arthur Morgan Fan) (@RealMamaEagle) November 5, 2019
It’s so great to hear that Nick Foles is back playing. Good luck SB MVP! @NickFoles 👏🏾— J.B. #FlyEagles_PelicansFly (@JeromeB94) November 5, 2019
Let’s gooooo #FOLES https://t.co/sEz9CPW9JQ— wentz revenge tour (@Jackadelphia) November 5, 2019
Nick foles will be back after the bye for the jags as the starter. Good for him 💯— Eric Kastrava (@e_kastrava) November 5, 2019
@JoeGiglioSports - JAX fans bashing this and it's just comical. They don't know how good they're about to have it.— Jon B (@SportsdudePA) November 5, 2019
Foles v Wentz SB soon. https://t.co/KpTkGj7jaN— Lawrence (@lcurtis90) November 5, 2019
Nick Foles is back ready to participate, I really do hope he does good💯 I like that guy, he brought a ring home 🦅— Dab Soul (@Ayy_Beee) November 5, 2019
People forget how good Nick Foles is. The Jags are paying him top dollar, let him prove his worth. Minshew Mania will shine again in the future https://t.co/P6oln5zbYu— Fantasy Football Hotline (@HotlineFantasy) November 5, 2019
extremely happy for BDN and hope he still has many good years in jacksonville. will forever be grateful for him for the 41-33 super bowl win by him and the entire team.— ryan 👻 (@sauceboykush) November 5, 2019
THAT BEING SAID.
please take your "we should have kept foles" tweets and kindly deposit them in the trash https://t.co/dfGxppWLph
The Eagles and Jaguars are both on their bye weeks in Week 10, and resume action in Week 11.
