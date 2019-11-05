Nick Foles returns to Jaguars' starting QB job, just in time for another playoff push

Nick Foles isn't a Philadelphia Eagle anymore, but he's maybe the most important ex-Eagle of all-time, so it's no surprise that Eagles fans were thrilled when Jaguars coach Doug Marrone announced Tuesday that the Super Bowl champion Foles would be the team's starting QB in Week 11.

Foles was injured in his Jaguars debut earlier this year, right after he threw his first career touchdown in his new home. Weird rookie fellow Gardner Minshew actually played pretty well in Foles' absence, but BDN has returned to the starting job just in time to possibly go on a third straight magical playoff push.

Does it sound mildly impossible? Sure. The Jaguars are third in the surprisingly competent AFC South, and will basically need to six of their last seven to squeeze into the playoffs.

But this is Nick Foles we're talking about here. He's a playoff wizard. He took an iffy Eagles team to the postseason last year, and nearly double-doinked his way back to the Super Bowl. Since 2016, Foles is 6-1 as a starting quarterback in November and December.

Plus, look at the Jaguars' remaining schedule:

• @ Colts, with no Jacoby Brissett • @ Titans, who aren't very good • vs. Buccaneers, who aren't very good • vs. Chargers, who aren't very good • @ Raiders, which feels like a toss-up • @ Falcons, who aren't very good • vs. Colts, in what could be a do-or-die game

It's doable: While Carson Wentz and the Eagles strain to make the postseason for a third straight year, Nick Foles could be doing the same thing in Jacksonville. Can you imagine if both teams manage to sneak in, and then the absolutely impossible happens, and we're staring down a Wentz-Foles Super Bowl? The takes would be as hot as molten lava.

In any case, Eagles fans seemed excited for Foles to return to action — and, of course, had a few takes:

The Eagles and Jaguars are both on their bye weeks in Week 10, and resume action in Week 11.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.