September 25, 2019

DeSean Jackson teams with NFL Media for Nipsey Hussle mini-documentary

The Eagles' wide receiver and the late Los Angeles rapper-slash-entrepreneur had a friendship that spanned decades

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
DeSean Jackson Nipsey Hussle documentary

In a new NFL Media documentary about the late Nipsey Hussle, Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson interviews a cast of characters from Hussle's Los Angeles orbit to paint a picture of who the rapper really was.

NFL Media released a mini-documentary about the late rapper, entrepreneur, and community organizer Nipsey Hussle on Tuesday, with none other than Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson as the narrator.

Jackson is a Los Angeles native just like Hussle, who was shot and killed this in March in his hometown, and the Eagles' receiver uses on their friendship and his intimate knowledge of Hussle's early years to flesh out his story.

MORE CULTURE: In honor of Gritty's birthday, four new bobbleheads of the mascot

Jackson said he met Hussle, who was 34 at the time of his death, in the late 1990s, when Jackson was 12 or 13. Hussle was 1 1/2 years older than Jackson, and Jackson says early in the documentary that he remembers Hussle as someone who wasn't flashy, but everyone knew was cool, even when the two were younger.

You might remember that, during the Eagles' Week 1 win over Washington, Jackson wore customized cleats to honor Hussle's legacy, and is auctioning off cleats all year long to benefit Hussle's children:

Jackson does, quite frankly, an exceptional job of taking on the role of narrator and interviewer. He interviews a cast of characters from Hussle's Los Angeles orbit to paint a picture of who Hussle really was: Snoop Dogg, Hussle's former bodyguard, one of Hussle's former business partners, and All Money In rapper Cobby Supreme, among others appear in the documentary.

MORE: Cherry Hill-based spiked seltzer finishes second at hard seltzer festival

The whole documentary is excellent. You can watch it below:

On the field, of course, Jackson is still sidelined with an abdomen injury, and won't play Thursday night against the Packers. Off the field, it seems Jackson might have a future in Hollywood.

