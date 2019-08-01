More Health:

August 01, 2019

Digital games may help ease stress better than mindfulness apps, new study says

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Stress
Mindfulness app and digital games anti-stress PA Images/Sipa USA

According to a new study in JMIR Mental Health, researchers have found that digital games on your phone may be better at easing stress and increasing energy levels than mindfulness apps.

If you're trying to tap into your ultimate bliss after work, it might be easier to attain that calm by reaching for digital games as opposed to a mindfulness app, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Bath in England examined participants in a two-part study that was published in HMIR Mental HealthIn the study, they looked at three ways participants could unwind from a stressful day: a mindfulness app (Headspace), a digital game (Block! Hexa Puzzle), or a fidget spinner, which was used as a non-media control.

Researchers found that participants felt more energized and relaxed after playing the digital games in comparison to using the mindfulness app and fidget spinner – both of which users actually reported feeling their energy decline with use. 

In both studies, participants measured their job strain, energy, enjoyment, and recovery after the intervention through surveys. 

In the first part of the study, researchers gave 45 students, aged 19 to 36, math tests to produce "work strain." After the participants produced 15 minutes of work, they would then use their app, game, or fidget spinner for 10 minutes.

Researchers found that participants felt more energized when using the digital game, while users of the mindfulness app and fidget spinner reported feeling decreased energy levels.

In the second study, researchers observed 20 working individuals, aged 19 to 58, after coming home from their jobs during a five-day period. Researchers found that people's daily recovery increased over the course of the study among those who played digital games. Those who used the mindfullness app and the fidget spinner experienced a decreased rate of recovery from the stresses of their days.

Researchers note that the digital game's success in recovery and increase in energy levels may come from its ability to teach a new skill, while also being distracting and allowing the user to feel more in control. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Stress United States Philadelphia Mindfulness Games

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers unveil new Classic Edition uniform based on short-lived 1970s design
Sixers-Classic-Edition-Jersey_080119

Investigations

Pennsylvania vacationers find hidden cameras disguised as phone chargers at rented home in Maine
Hidden Camera Maine

Healthy Eating

Vitamin A may help reduce the risk of skin cancer
Beach Sunbathing Pexels 07202019

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: It wasn't splashy, but Phillies got it right at the trade deadline
Matt-Klentak-Phillies_060119_usat

Reality Television

In 'The Bachelorette' finale, the nice guy finishes first
Chris Harrison and new The Bachelorette Hannah B

Fitness

Manayunk hosting fitness night for kids
Carroll - Manayunk Then / Now

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved