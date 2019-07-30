U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine as one of nation's best hospitals

The Hospitals of University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian were ranked among the best hospitals in the United States for 2019-20 by U.S. News and World Report, which released their top 20 Honor Roll on Tuesday.

The joint hospitals ranked No. 18, four spots lower than Penn Medicine's 2018 Honor Roll ranking of No. 14. U.S. News explained the magazine had updated their methodology for its 30th annual list, which could have caused the ranking to shift.

The magazine considered nearly 5,000 hospitals and examined objective data, such as nurse to patient ratios, survival rates, and physician and patient surveys to conduct their ranking system.

HUP and Presbyterian top the hospitals in Philadelphia and ranked No. 2 among hospitals in Pennsylvania. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh was ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 15 nationally.

Eleven of Penn Medicine's adult specialities were ranked nationally and six were among in the top 20: The ear, nose, and throat specialists placed No. 7; gynecology ranked No. 11; the hospital systems cancer department and cardiology and heart surgery department both ranked No. 18; and the diabetes and endocrinology specialists and gastroenterology and GI surgery specialists each ranked No. 19.

Pennsylvania Hospital, which is a part of the Penn Medicine system, had two specialities nationally ranked: neurology and neurosurgery at No. 31 and gynecology at No. 43.

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals placed second among Philadelphia hospitals and third in Pennsylvania. This hospital system had eight specialities that were nationally ranked, including its ophthalmology department which was the second best in the country.. Their orthopedics department followed at No. 10.

Jefferson's gastroenterology and GI surgery department ranked No. 16. Neurology, neurosurgery, and ear, nose, and throat were both ranked no. 21. Cancer was ranked at No. 23.

Here are the local hospitals in the top 11 in New Jersey and the top 25 Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania

2. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Presbyterian

3. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals

9. (tie) Lankenau Medical Center

9. (tie) Pennsylvania Hospital

11. (tie) Jefferson Health-Abington Hospital

13. (tie) Chester County Hospital

13. (tie) Doylestown Hospital

16. Bryn Mawr Hospital

18. (tie) Crozer-Chester Medical Center

18. (tie) St. Mary Medical Center-Langhorne

21. (tie) Jeanes Hospital

21. (tie) Jefferson Health-Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

21. (tie) Riddle Hospital

New Jersey

7. (tie) AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

7. (tie) Viruta Voorhees Hospital

11. (tie) Jefferson Health - New Jersey

11. (tie) Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center

11. (tie) penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.