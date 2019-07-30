More Health:

July 30, 2019

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine as one of nation's best hospitals

Thomas Jefferson Hospitals had eight adult specialities ranked nationally — including the second-best ophthalmology department in the country

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Rankings
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Hospitals of University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian were ranked among the nation's best hospitals for 2019-20 by U.S. News and World Report. The joint hospitals ranked No. 18 in the survey's top 20 hospitals.

The Hospitals of University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian were ranked among the best hospitals in the United States for 2019-20 by U.S. News and World Report, which released their top 20 Honor Roll on Tuesday. 

The joint hospitals ranked No. 18, four spots lower than Penn Medicine's 2018 Honor Roll ranking of No. 14. U.S. News explained the magazine had updated their methodology for its 30th annual list, which could have caused the ranking to shift.  

The magazine considered nearly 5,000 hospitals and examined objective data, such as nurse to patient ratios, survival rates, and physician and patient surveys to conduct their ranking system. 

HUP and Presbyterian top the hospitals in Philadelphia and ranked No. 2 among hospitals in Pennsylvania. UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh was ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 15 nationally. 

Eleven of Penn Medicine's adult specialities were ranked nationally and six were among in the top 20:  The ear, nose, and throat specialists placed No. 7; gynecology ranked No. 11; the hospital systems cancer department and cardiology and heart surgery department both ranked No. 18; and the diabetes and endocrinology specialists and gastroenterology and GI surgery specialists each ranked No. 19. 

Pennsylvania Hospital, which is a part of the Penn Medicine system, had two specialities nationally ranked: neurology and neurosurgery at No. 31 and gynecology at No. 43. 

Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals placed second among Philadelphia hospitals and third in Pennsylvania. This hospital system had eight specialities that were nationally ranked, including its ophthalmology department which was the second best in the country.. Their orthopedics department followed at No. 10.  

Jefferson's gastroenterology and GI surgery department ranked No. 16. Neurology, neurosurgery, and ear, nose, and throat were both ranked no. 21. Cancer was ranked at No. 23. 

Here are the local hospitals in the top 11 in New Jersey and the top 25 Pennsylvania. 

Pennsylvania

2. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Presbyterian
3. Jefferson Health - Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
9. (tie) Lankenau Medical Center
9. (tie) Pennsylvania Hospital
11. (tie) Jefferson Health-Abington Hospital
13. (tie) Chester County Hospital
13. (tie) Doylestown Hospital
16. Bryn Mawr Hospital
18. (tie) Crozer-Chester Medical Center
18. (tie) St. Mary Medical Center-Langhorne
21. (tie) Jeanes Hospital
21. (tie) Jefferson Health-Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
21. (tie) Riddle Hospital

New Jersey

7. (tie) AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
7. (tie) Viruta Voorhees Hospital
11. (tie) Jefferson Health - New Jersey
11. (tie) Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center
11. (tie) penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Rankings Philadelphia Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Penn Medicine

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz, DeSean Jackson dazzle in practice as they continue to build chemistry
Carroll - DeSean Jackson Eagles Stock

Philly Free Streets

Philly Free Streets 2019: Road closures and parking restrictions along North Broad Street
Philly Free Streets parking street closures

Health News

U.S. News ranks Penn Medicine as one of nation's best hospitals
Penn Medicine Hospitals rank nation's best

Sixers

What will Sixers' rotation look like to start next season? A way too early look
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Music

Meek Mill brought his son on stage at Philly club to freestyle
Meek Mill son rap

Food & Drink

Make plans to dine out during Center City District Restaurant Week
Inside Blume, new restaurant/bar in Rittenhouse

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved