August 10, 2018

Dîner en Blanc to award gift cards to fashionable guests

You'll want to pay extra attention to your outfit and table décor this year

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dîner en Blanc Courtesy of/Kory Aversa

Two fashionable women pose for a photo at the 2016 installment of Dîner en Blanc.

Dîner en Blanc, the annual pop-up dinner party where attendees wear all-white, set up their own tables and chairs and pack their own dinner, will take place on Aug. 16 at a secret location that will be reveled that night.

If you're one of the 5,500 guests participating this year, you've probably already started thinking about what to wear and what to bring. 

This year, you'll want to pay extra attention to your outfit and table décor.

Judges will be looking for Most Elegant Woman, Most Elegant Man and Most Elegant Table. Winners will be awarded gift cards from local boutiques.

Judges will be looking for Most Elegant Woman, Most Elegant Man and Most Elegant Table. Winners will be awarded gift cards from local boutiques.

Judging the Most Elegant Woman category will be FOX 29 anchor Alex Holley and fashion blogger Davida Janae of Vida Fashionista. Providing the gift cards will be Touché Accessories and Ellelauri.

Judging the men will be lifestyle bloggers Alex & Mike and Sabir Peele, a stylist and founder of Men’s Style Pro. Winners will receive gift cards courtesy of The Tie Bar and Hats in the Belfry.

For the Most Elegant Table category, there will be three judges: Meryl Levitz, President of Visit Philly; Marilyn Russell, host on WOGL; and Christina Henck, owner of Henck Designs.  The gift cards up for grabs will be from Wax + Wine and Pineapple on Main.

Dîner en Blanc started in Philadelphia in 2012. Last year, it grew to be the largest Dîner en Blanc in the United States.

Sinead Cummings
