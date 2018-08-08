Pop-up dinner party will celebrate 98 years of women's right to vote

Dîner en Blanc isn't the only pop-up dinner party asking its attendees to wear all-white this August.

The Alice Paul Institute in New Jersey is celebrating Women's Equality Day by hosting A Night in Suffrage White on Saturday, Aug. 25, a day before the holiday commemorating the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Attendees are asked to wear all-white in honor of the suffragists who fought for the right to vote.

The event, which started last year, is BYO everything, from tables to chairs to dinner. The cost to attend will go to girls' leadership programs at API.

Tickets are $20 per person but can only be purchased in groups of four, six, eight, 10 or 12, so gather friends together to celebrate 98 years of women having the right to vote.

The pop-up dinner will be held at Paulsdale. It's a National Historic Landmark that was the home of Alice Paul, a major leader in the women's suffrage movement.

Saturday, Aug. 25

6-8 p.m. | $80 for table of four

The Alice Paul Institute at Paulsdale

128 Hooten Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. 08054



