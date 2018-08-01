Hillary Clinton and Steven Spielberg set to bring women's suffrage story to TV

Coming on the heels of Hillary Clinton's appearance on CBS' "Madam Secretary," it looks like the former Secretary of State is entering the entertainment world behind the scenes, too.

The former Presidential candidate has teamed up with Steven Spielberg’s production company, the Amblin Television Group, to produce a small screen adaption of The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote. Written by Elaine Weiss, the book explores the women's suffrage movement and its decades-long fight seeking ratification of the 19th Amendment.

"Unfolding over six weeks in the summer of 1920, The Woman's Hour is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times," Clinton explains in a press release.

"So much could have gone wrong, but these American women would not take 'no' for an answer: Their triumph is our legacy to guard and emulate."



Weiss said she was inspired by Clinton during her 2016 presidential campaign.

Says Weiss in a press release: "When I was writing, I thought it would be President Clinton who would be reading it."

Clinton will serve as executive producer of the series alongside author Weiss, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV. It is still in the process of development and the production company is not sure if it will be a limited series or a TV movie, as of yet. Clinton will be alongside for the ride, helping pick the writer, director and even take part in casting.

"At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box, and Elaine Weiss' unforgettable book tells the story of the female leaders who — in the face of towering economic, racial and political opposition — fought for and won American women's right to vote," Clinton said, adding, "I am thrilled to be working with Elaine, Steven and everyone at Amblin Television on bringing this important project to audiences everywhere."

