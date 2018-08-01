More News:

August 01, 2018

President Obama endorses five Pa., two N.J. candidates ahead of midterms

The Democrat threw announced his support of 81 nominees from across the country on Wednesday

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics President Barack Obama
Barack Obama Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Former U.S. President Barack Obama flashes a smile.

Former President Barack Obama announced Wednesday his "first wave" of endorsements ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, a list of 81 endorsements including five nominees from Pennsylvania and a pair from New Jersey:

Here’s a look at each of Obama’s five endorsements from Pennsylvania:

Madeleine Dean (U.S. House, PA-4th): A Democrat born in Glenside, Dean is a current member of the Pa. House of Representatives in the 153rd District, which includes parts of Abington and Upper Dublin townships in Montgomery County. Dean will face Republican Dan David in the 4th District's general election. The former incumbent in the 4th District, Scott Perry, is running for election in the re-drawn 10th District.

Susan Wild (U.S. House, PA-7th): A Democrat, Dean lives in the Lehigh Valley and works as Allentown's city solicitor, the first woman to hold the position. Wild will face Republican Marty Nothstein in the 7th District's general election. There is no current incumbent.

Tina Davis (State Senate, District 6): A Democrat, Davis is a current member of the Pa. House of Representatives in the 141st district, which includes parts of Bristol Township, Hulmeville, Middletown Township, and Penndel. Davis will face the 6th District's incumbent, Republican Robert Tomlinson, in the general election.

Liz Hanbidge (State House, District 61): A Democrat, Hanbidge is a University of Pennsylvania graduate who has worked as an attorney and also taught civics to sixth graders. Hanbidge will face the 61st District's incumbent, Republican Catherine Harper, in the general election.

Carolyn Comitta (State House, District 156): A Democrat from Buffalo, N.Y., Comitta is a current member of the Pa. House of Representatives in the 156th district, which includes East Goshen, Thornbury, West Goshen, Birmingham, and Westtown Townships, and West Chester. Comitta, the incumbent, will face Republican Nicholas Deminski.

And these are the two nominees he endorsed from New Jersey:

Andy Kim (U.S. House, NJ-3rd): A Democrat and former director for Iraq on President Obama’s National Security Council, Kim grew up in South Jersey. Kim will face the 3rd District's incumbent, Republican Tom MacArthur, in the general election.

Tom Malinowski (U.S. House, NJ-7th): A Democrat, Malinowski, a native of Poland, served as Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor from 2014 to 2017 under President Obama. Malinowski will face the 7th District's incumbent, Republican Leonard Lance, in the general election.

The United States’ midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Politics President Barack Obama Pennsylvania Philadelphia New Jersey Pennsylvania Senate

