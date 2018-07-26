President Trump will return to Pennsylvania next week for rally in Wilkes-Barre

The White House is coming back to Pennsylvania next week.

President Trump is slated to be in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 2 for a Make America Great Again rally and to support U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta's campaign for the Senate against incumbent Bob Casey.

Barletta was an early Trump supporter, so his political fate has always depended on the popularity of the president. He even decided to run at the president's insistence.



Barletta has taken hard-line stances on issues like immigration — even supporting Trump's "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico. He was sworn into the House in the 11th District in 2011 and was the mayor of Hazleton from 2000 to 2010. His campaign for mayor there was built on fighting illegal immigration in Hazleton.

This will be the first time the president has been back to Wilkes-Barre since the night before he won the presidency. Trump won the 2016 election in Luzerne County by more than 25,000 votes and only lost in nearby Lackawanna County by 3,500 votes, the Morning Call reported.

He's likely to talk job growth and manufacturing, as well.

This is the second time in a matter of days a member of the Trump administration has been in the Philadelphia area. Earlier this week, Vice President Mike Pence made a memorable appearance in Philadelphia at the Union League for a Barletta fundraiser where he was met by a brigade of women dressed as Handmaids.

The president goes on at 7 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza (the irony) in Wilkes-Barre, but doors open at 4 p.m. Registration is required to enter the rally. Registrants can receive up to two tickets per cellphone number registered on Trump’s website.

