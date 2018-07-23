More News:

PHOTOS: Pence in Philly protest draws big crowd to South Broad Street

By PhillyVoice staff
01232018_Pence_Protest1_TC Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hundreds of protesters, including a contingent of women dressed in garb from the popular Hulu show 'The Handmaid's Tale,' demonstrate during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Union League on South Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to South Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia on Monday afternoon to protest the visit of Vice President Mike Pence to the Union League.

About a hundred women dressed in red capes from the popular dystopian drama series "The Handmaid's Tale" to demand “This Nightmare Must End: The Trump/Pence Regime Must GO!”

MORE COVERAGE: In red cloaks and white bonnets, they protested

Protesters with at least six Philly-area organizations – Refuse Fascism Philly, the Philadelphia and Delaware County chapters of NOW, Philly UP, the Green Party of Philadelphia and NextGen Pennsylvania – attended the protest.

PhillyVoice staff photographer Thom Carroll was on the scene:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Protesters donned the red capes seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale' as they protested in the middle of South Broad Street on Monday afternoon. Several activist groups were protesting outside the Union League of Philadelphia, where Vice President Mike Pence made an appearance on behalf of a U.S. Senate candidate.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Amber Hikes, executive director of the City of Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs, holding flag at center left, and state Rep. Brian Sims, holding flag at center right, attended Monday's protest at Broad and Sansom streets.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Protesters hold a banner reading 'NO! Drive out Trump-Pence Fascist Regime' during Monday afternoon's protest outside the Union League. Security was tight for Vice President Mike Pence's hour-long visit.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mary Schwab of Bensalem, Bucks County, came to South Broad Street to protest the Trump Administration on Monday, July 23, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Three women wearing red capes seen in 'The Handmaid's Tale' walk along Broad Street ahead of Monday afternoon's protest of Vice President Mike Pence.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Women hold red capes after taking them off after during the protest over to Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Center City Philadelphia, Monday, July 23, 2018.


Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The motorcade carrying Vice President Mike Pence crosses Vine Street en route to the Sheraton Hotel where he spoke early Monday afternoon, July 23, 2018.


PhillyVoice staff

