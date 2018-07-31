More News:

July 31, 2018

Eight arrests made at Comcast Center during latest ICE protest

Protestors occupied the building's lobby for 90 minutes calling for Comcast to end contracts with ICE

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Arrests Comcast
Carroll - Comcast Center Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Comcast Center

A contentious day in Center City saw eight more arrests at the Comcast Center during a protest Tuesday afternoon as city-wide and nation-wide protests against U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continue.

Reyna Peralta, a volunteer organizer with protest group Movimiento Cosecha who was at the protest, told PhillyVoice in an email that activists held a sit-in for more than 90 minutes in the building’s lobby and “demanded Comcast terminate all existing contracts with ICE."

As of 5:45 p.m. ET, the eight protestors were released from custody, according to the Movimiento Cosecha Twitter account:

A Philadelphia Police spokesperson confirmed the eight arrests to PhillyVoice.

Earlier Tuesday, three people were arrested during another anti-ICE protest in Center City, and protests have continued  into the early evening.

You can see footage of the protests from inside the building here, from Twitter user Gwen Synder:

Movimiento Cosecha describes itself as a “peaceful movement fighting for dignity, respect, and permanent protection immigrants in the United States” on its Facebook page. The group had organized a “National Day of Action Against ICE” for Tuesday, which featured protests across the country. 

The Cosecha Movimiento protestors showed up to the Comcast Center with a sign targeting the corporation:

This all comes just days after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city would discontinue ICE access to its real-time arrest database.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @@adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arrests Comcast Philadelphia Immigration Center City Protests

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Brian Dawkins battles depression just like you do
052218_Dawkins_usat

YouTube

Philly has its very own Uber karaoke show host on YouTube, and his name is Driver Ed
Driver Ed

Opinion

Al Morganti: The Phillies can't gloss over mistakes if they hope to contend
0731_Odubel_Herrera_USAT

Business

They train rescue dogs as police K-9 officers and create the gear they need to do their job
Throw Away Dogs Gear

Music

PHOTOS: The 25th annual XPoNential Music Festival
Carroll - 2018 XPoNential Music Festival

Pop Culture

Learn the history of the 'Rocky Steps' from the people who made it famous
Stock_Carroll - Rocky Statue

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Lightning McQueen at Disneys Epcot

$109 & up -- Orlando Area Hilton Hotels With Over $200 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.