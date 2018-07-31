Eight arrests made at Comcast Center during latest ICE protest

July 31, 2018
A contentious day in Center City saw eight more arrests at the Comcast Center during a protest Tuesday afternoon as city-wide and nation-wide protests against U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continue.
Reyna Peralta, a volunteer organizer with protest group Movimiento Cosecha who was at the protest, told PhillyVoice in an email that activists held a sit-in for more than 90 minutes in the building’s lobby and “demanded Comcast terminate all existing contracts with ICE."
As of 5:45 p.m. ET, the eight protestors were released from custody, according to the Movimiento Cosecha Twitter account:
8 activists who were arrested in PHL earlier protesting Comcast's contract with ICE have been released! Pledge to take action with us: https://t.co/xvH9QER510 #WeWontBeComplicit pic.twitter.com/UrUkMY95ru— Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) July 31, 2018
A Philadelphia Police spokesperson confirmed the eight arrests to PhillyVoice.
Earlier Tuesday, three people were arrested during another anti-ICE protest in Center City, and protests have continued into the early evening.
You can see footage of the protests from inside the building here, from Twitter user Gwen Synder:
Philly #abolishICE protesting Comcast' s profiteering from ICE https://t.co/l43qFlgrkO— Gwen Snyder is uncivil (@gwensnyderPHL) July 31, 2018
Movimiento Cosecha describes itself as a “peaceful movement fighting for dignity, respect, and permanent protection immigrants in the United States” on its Facebook page. The group had organized a “National Day of Action Against ICE” for Tuesday, which featured protests across the country.
The Cosecha Movimiento protestors showed up to the Comcast Center with a sign targeting the corporation:
@Comcast - stop providing internet service to ICE!! #WeWontBeComplicit and will find other providers if u dont. pic.twitter.com/8r5wxfMd4N— Movimiento Cosecha (@CosechaMovement) July 31, 2018
This all comes just days after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city would discontinue ICE access to its real-time arrest database.
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.
