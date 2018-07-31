Eight arrests made at Comcast Center during latest ICE protest

A contentious day in Center City saw eight more arrests at the Comcast Center during a protest Tuesday afternoon as city-wide and nation-wide protests against U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continue.

Reyna Peralta, a volunteer organizer with protest group Movimiento Cosecha who was at the protest, told PhillyVoice in an email that activists held a sit-in for more than 90 minutes in the building’s lobby and “demanded Comcast terminate all existing contracts with ICE."

As of 5:45 p.m. ET, the eight protestors were released from custody, according to the Movimiento Cosecha Twitter account:

A Philadelphia Police spokesperson confirmed the eight arrests to PhillyVoice.



Earlier Tuesday, three people were arrested during another anti-ICE protest in Center City, and protests have continued into the early evening.



You can see footage of the protests from inside the building here, from Twitter user Gwen Synder:

Movimiento Cosecha describes itself as a “peaceful movement fighting for dignity, respect, and permanent protection immigrants in the United States” on its Facebook page. The group had organized a “National Day of Action Against ICE” for Tuesday, which featured protests across the country.

The Cosecha Movimiento protestors showed up to the Comcast Center with a sign targeting the corporation:

This all comes just days after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city would discontinue ICE access to its real-time arrest database.



This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.

