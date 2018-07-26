More Health:

July 26, 2018

Report: Philadelphia is home to the second best employer for women

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
041316_PennPerelmanMedicine Ajaxean/Creative Commons

Quad containing medical and research buildings of the Perelman School of Medicine and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

This year, Forbes released its first-ever "Best Employers for Women" ranking, crowning Penn Medicine with the No. 2 slot out of 300 total listed workplaces.

The list was created to highlight businesses with at least 1,000 employees that emphasize pay equity, advancement opportunities, and family leave options. Forbes partnered with Statista to anonymously survey about 40,000 Americans. Those surveyed were asked about workplace diversity, discrimination, pay equity, and other factors, taking into consideration the gender gaps in answers between surveyed men and women.

Second to Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial Group, Penn Medicine received the highest accolades with a score of 89.1. Surveyed employees gave the organization positive marks for its professional development programs and diversity -- women make up 77 percent of Penn Medicine's workforce and hold 55 percent of executive positions there. Five of seven CEO roles are even filled by women.

Penn Medicine, though by far the highest ranked, was not the only area company to rank on the list. Wawa and PECO both ranked in the 200s (No. 250 and 225, respectively), while Newtown Square's SAP ranked No. 120 and Allentown's Air Products & Chemicals No. 101.

Ikea in Conshohocken ranked No. 56. Lincoln Financial Group, based in Radnor, ranked No. 52.

Check out the full list here.

