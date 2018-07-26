Report: Philadelphia is home to the second best employer for women

Second to Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial Group, Penn Medicine received the highest accolades with a score of 89.1. Surveyed employees gave the organization positive marks for its professional development programs and diversity -- women make up 77 percent of Penn Medicine's workforce and hold 55 percent of executive positions there. Five of seven CEO roles are even filled by women.

Penn Medicine, though by far the highest ranked, was not the only area company to rank on the list. Wawa and PECO both ranked in the 200s (No. 250 and 225, respectively), while Newtown Square's SAP ranked No. 120 and Allentown's Air Products & Chemicals No. 101.

Ikea in Conshohocken ranked No. 56. Lincoln Financial Group, based in Radnor, ranked No. 52.

Check out the full list here.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.