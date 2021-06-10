Dip Daddy will deliver made-from-scratch snacks to your next party

Having friends over but don't want to create a mess in the kitchen by making your favorite snacks? Looking for something beyond the basic store-bought options?

Starting Monday, June 14, the new Dip Daddy has your back in both situations. Chef Danny Giorgio, who has worked at Amada, Barbuzzo, Little Nonna’s and Bud & Marilyn’s, among others, has created a lineup of dips made with fresh, high-quality ingredients that can be ordered online and delivered.

The selection of six dips (with seasonal varieties to rotate in and out) and four dippables will be available to purchase online through the Dip Daddy website for delivery in Philadelphia starting next week. Prices range from $5 to $13.

Dips

OG Pimento ($10) – roasted peppers, cream cheese, pickles, Fresno chilis, cheddar, cayenne

The Herby ($10) – lemon, garlic, jalapeño, Thai basil, Greek yogurt

The Go-To ($8) – caramelized onions, tahini, cumin, lemon, garlic

The Arty ($10) – artichokes, tomato, pecorino, roasted garlic

The Schmear ($13) – house-made smoked salmon, cream cheese, Dijon, pastrami spice

The Buff ($11) – roasted chicken, jack cheese, gruyere, hot sauce

All dips come in 16-ounce containers made for easy sharing. To pair with the dips, Giorgio created dippables for $5 each. They include bagel chips topped with sea salt, pita chips topped with house za’atar, rye grissini (flaky and crispy crackers topped with pecorino and Aleppo pepper) and pretzel ‘staches, modeled after Giorgio's facial hair and topped with everything spice.

Giorgio first discovered his love of cooking while growing up in South Philly. In 2020, he began hosting cooking classes that turn into dinner parties, where guests learn their way around the kitchen before sitting down to a meal they helped prepare.

"I’m no stranger to a dinner party and we all know dips get the night started right," said Giorgio. "After every class, the most requested recipes were always the dips. People commented they were far better than any store-bought version they’d had, and wanted to make them for their friends and family at their next party."

Dip Daddy will deliver to the following zip codes in the city: 19102, 19103, 19104, 19106, 19107, 19112, 19121, 19122, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19145, 19146, 19147 and 19148.

