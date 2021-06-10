More Culture:

June 10, 2021

Dip Daddy will deliver made-from-scratch snacks to your next party

Chef Danny Giorgio has launched an online business selling buffalo chicken, hummus and other dips in Philly

By Sinead Cummings
Dip Daddy Courtesy of/Bondfire Media

Dips for sale from Dip Daddy include OG Pimento with roasted peppers, cheddar and cayenne; The Buff with roasted chicken, two kinds of cheese and hot sauce; and The Herby with lemon, garlic, jalapeño, Thai basil and Greek yogurt.

Having friends over but don't want to create a mess in the kitchen by making your favorite snacks? Looking for something beyond the basic store-bought options?

Starting Monday, June 14, the new Dip Daddy has your back in both situations. Chef Danny Giorgio, who has worked at Amada, Barbuzzo, Little Nonna’s and Bud & Marilyn’s, among others, has created a lineup of dips made with fresh, high-quality ingredients that can be ordered online and delivered.

The selection of six dips (with seasonal varieties to rotate in and out) and four dippables will be available to purchase online through the Dip Daddy website for delivery in Philadelphia starting next week. Prices range from $5 to $13.

Dips

OG Pimento ($10) – roasted peppers, cream cheese, pickles, Fresno chilis, cheddar, cayenne
The Herby ($10) – lemon, garlic, jalapeño, Thai basil, Greek yogurt
The Go-To ($8) – caramelized onions, tahini, cumin, lemon, garlic
The Arty ($10) – artichokes, tomato, pecorino, roasted garlic
The Schmear ($13) – house-made smoked salmon, cream cheese, Dijon, pastrami spice
The Buff ($11) – roasted chicken, jack cheese, gruyere, hot sauce

All dips come in 16-ounce containers made for easy sharing. To pair with the dips, Giorgio created dippables for $5 each. They include bagel chips topped with sea salt, pita chips topped with house za’atar, rye grissini (flaky and crispy crackers topped with pecorino and Aleppo pepper) and pretzel ‘staches, modeled after Giorgio's facial hair and topped with everything spice.

Giorgio first discovered his love of cooking while growing up in South Philly. In 2020, he began hosting cooking classes that turn into dinner parties, where guests learn their way around the kitchen before sitting down to a meal they helped prepare.

"I’m no stranger to a dinner party and we all know dips get the night started right," said Giorgio. "After every class, the most requested recipes were always the dips. People commented they were far better than any store-bought version they’d had, and wanted to make them for their friends and family at their next party."

Dip Daddy will deliver to the following zip codes in the city: 19102, 19103, 19104, 19106, 19107, 19112, 19121, 19122, 19123, 19125, 19130, 19145, 19146, 19147 and 19148.

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

