Will Smith's 'Aladdin' trailer to debut during Eagles-Giants game on FOX

The 2-3 Philadelphia Eagles (ouch) will take on the 1-4 New York Giants on Thursday night at rainy MetLife Stadium in what could be a make-or-break game for the defending Super Bowl champs.

If for some unforeseen reason this goes awry early on (Philly is 12-4 against the G-Men this decade) make sure you don't shut off the TV in disgust. FOX has a treat for Disney fans.