Second trailer released for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass'

M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" is shaping up to be the most anticipated film of the Penn Valley native's up-and-down career.

The movie serves as a capstone to two of Shyamalan's biggest critical and box office hits, "Unbreakable" and "Split," by completing the mysterious links in a comic book universe come to life. It's taken 17 years, but Shyamalan finally got his clearing to finish the project.

"Glass" brings back Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy to reprise their respective roles as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Elijah Price and David Dunn. The three super villains (is Dunn still a hero all these years later?) are being held at a psychiatric institution under the treatment of Sara Paulson, who plays a specialist in charge of patients with supposed superpower delusions.

While the links between Crumb and the others aren't spelled out exactly, we know that Dunn is looking to tap into his most fearsome personality, The Beast. Price, the physically weak mastermind, possesses knowledge that will prove fateful to both Crumb and Dunn.

The latest trailer for the film gives us a closer look at the relationships between the characters — and the kind of mess the institution has on its hands.

The new trailer comes on the heels of the release of a U.K. trailer, which gives us even more insight into the role Price plays. It's looking more and more like we'll see an epic confrontation between Dunn and Crumb.

"Glass" hits theaters on January 18, 2019.