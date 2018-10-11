More Culture:

October 11, 2018

Second trailer released for M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Trailers
glass trailer m night shyamalan Screen capture/YouTube

A still from M. Night Shyamalan's trailer for "Glass."

M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" is shaping up to be the most anticipated film of the Penn Valley native's up-and-down career.

The movie serves as a capstone to two of Shyamalan's biggest critical and box office hits, "Unbreakable" and "Split," by completing the mysterious links in a comic book universe come to life. It's taken 17 years, but Shyamalan finally got his clearing to finish the project.

"Glass" brings back Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy to reprise their respective roles as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Elijah Price and David Dunn. The three super villains (is Dunn still a hero all these years later?) are being held at a psychiatric institution under the treatment of Sara Paulson, who plays a specialist in charge of patients with supposed superpower delusions.

While the links between Crumb and the others aren't spelled out exactly, we know that Dunn is looking to tap into his most fearsome personality, The Beast. Price, the physically weak mastermind, possesses knowledge that will prove fateful to both Crumb and Dunn.

The latest trailer for the film gives us a closer look at the relationships between the characters — and the kind of mess the institution has on its hands.

The new trailer comes on the heels of the release of a U.K. trailer, which gives us even more insight into the role Price plays. It's looking more and more like we'll see an epic confrontation between Dunn and Crumb.

"Glass" hits theaters on January 18, 2019.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Trailers United States Film M. Night Shyamalan

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Eagles

Eagles vs. Giants: Five matchups to watch
101018OdellBeckham

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Development

Franklin Square's 180-year-old fountain is getting update with music, LED lights and dancing water
franklin fountain music light show

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.