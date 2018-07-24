Samuel L. Jackson explains how a casino run-in put him on map for M. Night Shyamalan

Hype for the premiere of M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass," the third part of a trilogy linking "Unbreakable" and "Split," is already through the roof now that the Philly-area director has teased a fascinating trailer for the film.

The project has been nearly 18 years in the making, a masterwork Shyamalan has kept up his sleeve throughout various stages of his career.

Billed as a "comic book thriller," "Glass" will bring back Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy to return to their respective roles as Kevin Wendell Crumb, Elijah Price and David Dunn. The three dark super villains are being held at a psychiatric institution under the treatment of Sara Paulson, who plays a specialist who handles patients with supposed superpower delusions.

Shyamalan and the cast of "Glass" recently joined late night host Conan O'Brien at San Diego Comic Con, where they had a discussion about the trilogy's long development period.

When the three characters were finally united on set, the entire crew paused with admiration.

"It was strangely emotional," Shyamalan said.

"I kind of make my life, since I was 20, making original stories. Everything is new. And this is the first time I actually wrote something that is based on characters from a different point in my life."

The highlight of the interview comes when Jackson explains how he got the role as Elijah Price. It turns out he was at a casino in Casablanca and randomly ran into Willis.

"I had just finished a movie in Wasasat, which is in Morocco, and I went to Casablanca to chill for a week," Jackson said.

"And I was in the casino playing blackjack on one side of the room and I heard a voice go, 'Sam?' I looked around and was like, is that Bruce? Wow, Bruce! Boom, we hook up. He's like, 'I just met this kid. I just did a movie for him. He's writing a movie for us right now. I'm calling!"

Right place, right time—and the rest is history.

Check out the trailer for "Glass" below.