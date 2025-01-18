Divisional Round non-Eagles rooting guide

Each week we'll lay out a rooting guide for non-Eagles games on the NFL schedule for those of you on the fence while watching the other action around the league. We're continuing on through the playoffs. Ideal winners bolded.

Disclaimer: Obviously, the Eagles have to beat the Rams in the Divisional Round for any of the below to matter at all.

Ideal NFC Championship opponent

• Commanders at Lions

If the Commanders beat the Lions, the Eagles would host the Commanders next Sunday at the Linc. They'd probably be, what, like, 6-point favorites?

The Eagles split with the Commanders this season. In Week 11 in Philly, they racked up 228 rushing yards in a dominant win that wasn't as close as the score would indicate. In the second matchup, the Eagles were running all over the Commanders early on again, until Jalen Hurts was knocked out of the game with a concussion. The offense didn't sputter initially after Hurts' exit, but they scored just 12 points on their final nine possessions, opening the door for a Commanders comeback win.

If the Lions win, the Eagles would have to travel to Detroit for the NFC Championship Game. The Lions finished 15-2, the best record in the NFL. They also had a point differential of +222, which was the highest in the NFL since the 2019 Ravens.

The Commanders are the more ideal opponent, by far. It is better if they beat the Lions Saturday night, even if rooting for a division rival might feel icky.

Keeping an eye on the AFC

• Texans at Chiefs



• Ravens at Bills



Should the Eagles advance to the Super Bowl, in my opinion their most ideal opponents from easiest to hardest would look like so:

1) Texans: Worst team remaining in the playoffs.

2) Ravens: The Eagles beat the Ravens 24-19 in Baltimore in a game that wasn't nearly that close.

3) Bills: They're just a great team that always hangs at least 30 on their opponents and they create turnovers defensively.

4) Chiefs: The Chiefs had to win a lot of close games this year, which some have criticized them for, but ultimately they have the best player and the best coaching staff in the NFL.

So, you know, it's best if the Bills and Chiefs lose, in my opinion.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader