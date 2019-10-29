More Culture:

October 29, 2019

Dizengoff to open third location at Franklin's Table in University City

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Dizengoff University City Philly Dizengoff/Facebook

Dizengoff will open at Franklin's Table food hall in University City later this fall. This will be the third location for Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook's hummus-centric restaurant.

Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook are opening a third location for Dizengoff at Franklin's Table Food Hall in University City. 

This hummus-centric restaurant will join vegan hotspot Goldie, another CookNSolo favorite, at the 3401 Walnut St. location. It is slated to open late fall, Philly Eater reports.

It's third location will take the spot formally occupied by Little Baby's Ice Cream. The Penn food hall features other trendy vendors, including DK Sushi, High Street Provisions, Pitruco Pizza and the Kensington Quarter's off-shoot, KQ Burger. 

Dizengoff, named for a popular street in Tel Aviv, is modeled after the many hummus carts found in Israel. The hummus-only shop serves the famous Middle Eastern dish with an array of toppings – everything from beets to chicken. Though, if you're not feeling a special topping, the plain tahini hummus can't be beat.

Solomonov and Cook first opened the hummus eatery in Center City in 2014. A second location followed at the Art Museum Whole Foods in 2016.  

Have a news tip? Let us know.

