More Health:

April 21, 2020

Do you crave coffee and chocolate? Science can explain why

A new study suggests that a cup of joe affects the sense of taste

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Coffee
Coffee changes taste Free-Photos/Pixabay

Science is beginning to have a better understanding of how our taste buds work, including why sweet treats tastes so good with a cup of coffee.

A cup of coffee and a sweet chocolate dessert sounds about perfect right now, right?

Have you ever wondered why you crave this delicious combo? Researchers at Denmark's Arahus University say it is because coffee changes our senses of taste, increasing our sensitivity to sweet and decreasing our sensitivity to bitter.

The researchers put 156 participants through series of tests, examining their senses of smell and taste before and after drinking coffee and found that the participants senses of taste were affected.

"When people were tested after drinking coffee, they became more sensitive to sweetness, and less sensitive to bitterness," said Alexander Wieck Fjældstad, an associate professor at Arahus University.

The researchers ruled out that caffeine was the cause by conducting the same tests with decaffeinated coffee.

"It's probably some of the bitter substances in the coffee that create this effect," Fjældstad said, adding that this may explain why dark chocolate might not taste as bitter when enjoyed with a cup of coffee.

He hopes that their research can contribute to what we know about our senses of smell and taste and how they influence what we eat and drink.

"More research in this area could have significance for how we regulate the way in which we use sugar and sweeteners as food additives, improved knowledge can potentially be utilized to reduce sugar and calories in our food, which would be beneficial for a number of groups, including those who are overweight and diabetes patients," he said.

Our senses of smell and taste can also provide warnings about possible infections. The loss of one's sense of smell and taste is known to be a symptom of certain illnesses, including COVID-19.

The study is published in the journal Foods.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Coffee Philadelphia Senses

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board
042120HowieRoseman

Business

These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup
Liquor Curbside Philly

Illness

New Jersey's number of new COVID-19 patients stabilizes as curve continues to flatten
new jersey coronavirus

Sixers

What would a 10-part documentary on 'The Process' look like?
042518_Hinkie_usat

Streaming

Adam Sandler's ‘Uncut Gems’ among titles coming to Netflix in May
uncut gems Netflix May

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved