More Events:

June 30, 2021

Dock Street giving out free beer on Fourth of July weekend

Toast to Independence Day with your choice of three brews

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Dock Street free beer Dock Street South/Instagram

You can choose a free 8-ounce pour of Dock Street Summer Haze, Dock Street Barracuda or Dock Street Futuro Italian Pilsner. There's a limit of one free pour per customer.

To celebrate the Fourth of July, Dock Street Brewery is giving out free beer.

From Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4, the 21-plus crowd is invited to stop by Dock Street South in Point Breeze for a cold one.

RELATED: Barnes on the Block to kick off Fourth of July weekend | Enjoy drink specials during Summer Social in Philadelphia | McGillin's three house beers now produced by Tröegs | Wawa Welcome America reveals plans for 2021 Fourth of July celebration

You can choose a free 8-ounce pour of Dock Street Summer Haze, Dock Street Barracuda or Dock Street Futuro Italian Pilsner. There's a limit of one free pour per customer.

And if you decide to hang around and start a tab, there are plenty of other craft beers to try and food like wood-fired pizza, roasted pork sandwiches, cheesesteaks, salads and more.

Dock Street South is open from 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Free Beer on 4th of July Weekend

Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4
Dock Street South
2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Philadelphia Fourth of July Holiday Breweries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 Eagles breakout candidates in 2021
Eagles_Cowboys_Jalen_Reagor_Jordan_Mailata_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022059.jpg

Sponsored

Are you eligible for free college tuition?
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Flags

Illness

How concerning is the COVID-19 Delta variant? Americans share worry, but 'move on' from pandemic in new poll
Delta Variant COVID-19 Philly

Government

N.J. attorney general stepping down to lead SEC's enforcement division
N.J. attorney general Gurbir Grewal

Food & Drink

New café Forîn opens in Kensington with minimalist design, focus on local makers
Forin Cafe

Movies

Warner Bros. drops highly-anticipated first trailer for 'The Many Saints of Newark'
The Many Saints of Newark trailer

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 1805 Walnut St #7D

FOR RENT! Luxurious, light-filled residence overlooking Rittenhouse Square! Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space and large windows. Maytag Maxima steam washer and gas dryer and marble-appointed bathrooms. 1,326 sqft | $5,250/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 130 s 18th st 2201

FOR SALE! Immaculate 2 bed, 2.5 bath home at the prestigious 10 Rittenhouse. High floor unit boasting walls of windows, walnut stained hardwood floors and designer upgrades. 2,294 sqft | $2,495,000
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved