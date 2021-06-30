Dock Street giving out free beer on Fourth of July weekend

June 30, 2021
To celebrate the Fourth of July, Dock Street Brewery is giving out free beer.
From Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4, the 21-plus crowd is invited to stop by Dock Street South in Point Breeze for a cold one.
You can choose a free 8-ounce pour of Dock Street Summer Haze, Dock Street Barracuda or Dock Street Futuro Italian Pilsner. There's a limit of one free pour per customer.
And if you decide to hang around and start a tab, there are plenty of other craft beers to try and food like wood-fired pizza, roasted pork sandwiches, cheesesteaks, salads and more.
Dock Street South is open from 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4
Dock Street South
2118 Washington Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19146
