January 10, 2025

Pack of dogs roaming in Fairmount Park responsible for three attacks on people, police say

Two men were hospitalized and an animal control officer was knocked to the ground Friday. Several canines remain loose.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Three people have been injured in attacks by a pack of dogs reported to be roaming through Fairmount Park early Friday morning, police said. One man was critically injured and animal control officers are still working to capture several of the dogs, which appear to have been abandoned at the park in West Philadelphia.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to the area of 3600 Chamounix Drive for a report of multiple dogs described as pit bulls. The city's Animal Care & Control Team came to the scene to help officers contain the canines, police said.

An ACCT officer was knocked to the ground by the dogs during an attempt to capture one of them. Police did not provide information on the man's injuries. Another dog charged at a police officer, who fired his weapon at the animal but missed, authorities said. 

The gunshot sent most of the dogs running into the woods, police said, but ACCT officers were able to capture one of the animals. Police continued to search the woods for at least four more canines that had eluded being caught. 

Around 6:30 a.m., police got another call about two dogs that had attacked two men near 2200 Chamonix Drive. A 61-year-old man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. Police did not provide details about the man's injuries. The other, 60 years old, was taken to Lankenau Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police said.

A second dog was captured around 2:30 p.m., police said. Authorities said they are still searching for the remaining canines.

ACCT Philly told 6ABC the dogs likely were abandoned at the tennis courts near where the attacks occurred. The dogs have returned to the courts several times, the agency said.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 17-year veteran of the department assigned to the 16th District. He has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of internal affairs and officer-involved shooting investigations, police said.

"We are urging the public to stay out of the area while the PPD and ACCT work to secure the remaining dogs," the department warned. "Anyone who believes they have seen one of these dogs is strongly advised to not approach. Dial 911 for immediate assistance."

