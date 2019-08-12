More Events:

August 12, 2019

Bring your pet to Hotel Monaco's curbside dog wash

The Dog Days of Summer event supports Lulu's Rescue

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Dog Wash Courtesy of /Chris Fascenelli

Look how happy this very good boy is to be squeaky-clean.

On Monday, Aug. 26, Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City will host its annual Dog Days of Summer event. This year, it supports the no-kill shelter Lulu's Rescue.

There will be a curbside dog wash from 5-8 p.m. Washes are first-come, first-served, but those waiting can get a caricature of themselves and their pet from Caricatures by Courtney, pose for a picture in the pop-up photo booth or snack on Big Gay Ice Cream treats.

Baths, caricatures and photos will be complimentary, but donations to Lulu's Rescue are encouraged.

In addition, Red Owl Tavern next to the hotel will have a special happy hour during the event on its patio. Hush puppies and greyhound cocktails will be available for $6 each, with a portion of proceeds going to Lulu's Rescue.

Dog Days of Summer

Monday, Aug. 26
5-8 p.m. | Free to attend
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
