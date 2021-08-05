More Events:

August 05, 2021

Doggie Dash and Splash to take place in Wildwood

Dog-friendly race on the beach ends with a puppy pool party at a water park

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, N.J., is hosting two events on Saturday, Sept. 11. First up is the Doggie Dash on the beach adjacent to Raging Waters Water Park, followed by a puppy pool party to close out the water park's season.

Morey's Piers, in Wildwood, N.J., is inviting dogs and their owners to participate in the Doggie Dash on the beach adjacent to Raging Waters Water Park.

Both a 5K and a relaxed, one-mile run will kick off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Registration is now open. The price for a runner and dog race entry is $39.99. For those running without a pet, the price is $29.99.

There will be a beachside celebration with music, food, games and activities after the races. Doggie Dash participants also will receive complimentary admission to the water park from 10:30-11:45 a.m.

The Doggie Splash pool party to close out the water park's season will officially run from noon to 2 p.m. 

Canines will have free rein to paddle along the river adventure, play in the fountain pool and fetch tennis balls in the activity pool. Plus, each dog will receive a Morey's Piers souvenir to take home.

Owners won't be allowed in the water with their pets, but you can hang out and purchase food and drink. The price of admission grants an hour in Raging Waters Water Park.

General admission for a dog and owner is $24.99. Spectator admission is $9.99.

A portion of the Doggie Splash proceeds benefit Beacon Animal Rescue, a volunteer-run, no-kill dog and cat rescue servicing Cape May and Atlantic counties.

For those traveling to the Shore, Blue Palms Resort, located nearby the water park, is offering pet-friendly accommodations for the weekend.

The "Doggie Unleashed" package starts at $155 per night for a standard room with a king bed. A two-night minimum stay is required for those booking a Saturday night stay on Sept. 11. All reservations will include complimentary amusement pier ride wristbands valid for three days, from Friday, Sept. 10 through Sunday, Sept. 12. To book, call (609) 522-0606.

Doggie Dash and Doggie Splash

Saturday, Sept. 11 
$9.99-$39.99
Wildwood, N.J.

