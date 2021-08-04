More Events:

August 04, 2021

Pennsylvania SPCA to benefit from proceeds of boxing workout at Bok

Franklin & Whitman hosts Fightin' for the Pups in August

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Boxing
Fightin' for the Pups Bok Photo by Marliese Streefland/on Unsplash

Fightin' for the Pups at Bok is a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania SPCA. Rescue pups from the PSPCA also will be on-site and ready to find forever homes.

Franklin & Whitman is a local skincare and haircare brand that's vegan and cruelty-free. As part of the company's social mission, they donate a percentage of all sales to dog rescue organizations.

This August, they're also hosting an event to raise more money for dogs, with proceeds going to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

RELATED: Roller skate on the arena floor of the Wells Fargo Center this August | Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown | Chestnut Hill's Petapalooza includes doggy pools, adoptable pets, yappy hour

There will be a boxing class on the roof of Bok in South Philly on Sunday, Aug. 29. Instructor Reid Eichelberger will lead the cardio workout.

After, there will be lunch featuring salads from Miles Table, vegan desserts from Crust Vegan Bakery and draft lattes from La Colombe.

There will be door prizes, too, and a swag bag with Franklin & Whitman products.

Tickets to Fightin' for the Pups are $40. Rescue pups from the PSPCA also will be on-site. If you start the adoption process at the event, the adoption fees will be covered.

Fightin' for the Pups

Sunday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. to noon
Bok Bar
800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148

