Pennsylvania SPCA to benefit from proceeds of boxing workout at Bok

Franklin & Whitman is a local skincare and haircare brand that's vegan and cruelty-free. As part of the company's social mission, they donate a percentage of all sales to dog rescue organizations.

This August, they're also hosting an event to raise more money for dogs, with proceeds going to the Pennsylvania SPCA.

There will be a boxing class on the roof of Bok in South Philly on Sunday, Aug. 29. Instructor Reid Eichelberger will lead the cardio workout.

After, there will be lunch featuring salads from Miles Table, vegan desserts from Crust Vegan Bakery and draft lattes from La Colombe.

There will be door prizes, too, and a swag bag with Franklin & Whitman products.

Tickets to Fightin' for the Pups are $40. Rescue pups from the PSPCA also will be on-site. If you start the adoption process at the event, the adoption fees will be covered.

Sunday, Aug. 29

9 a.m. to noon

Bok Bar

800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, PA 19148