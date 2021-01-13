More Health:

January 13, 2021

Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations for sickle cell patients

MLK Day of Service blood drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health American Red Cross
Donate Blood Philly Ahmad Ardity/Pixabay

Sickle cell patients can require multiple blood transfusions each year to treat complications from the disorder, according to the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donations from African Americans to ensure a stable blood supply for people with sickle cell disease. 

To bolster the blood supply, the nonprofit is hosting a blood drive Monday as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. It will be held at 700 Spring Garden St. in Philadelphia from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sickle cell disease, an inherited red blood cell disorder, affects about 100,000 Americans. It most often is found in people of African or Latino descent.

People with sickle cell disease have an abnormal type of hemoglobin which causes red blood cells to become stiff and sickle-shaped. These cells block the flow of blood, preventing the spread of oxygen and causing sudden attacks of pain.

"A single sickle cell patient can require multiple blood transfusions per year throughout their lifetime to treat complications from sickle cell disease," said Dave Skutnik, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Because these blood transfusions need to be matched very closely to reduce the risk of complications, donations from African Americans are vital. Without a readily available blood supply, sickle cell patients can experience severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and strokes.

The number of African Americans donating blood with the Red Cross has dropped by more than half since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. This is largely due to blood drive cancellations at businesses, churches and schools, Skutnik said. 

He also emphasized that there is a constant need for all blood types, noting the Red Cross is committed to maintaining a diverse blood supply to ensure the right blood product is available at the right time.

"Every blood donor and platelet donor has an important role in meeting that need," he said.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the upcoming blood drive and are required to wear a face covering while there. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the keyword "Girard MLK Day."

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of staff and donors, precautions include:

•Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering a drive to make sure they are healthy
•Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering the drives, as well as throughout the donation process
•Following social distancing guidelines at the entry, donation and refreshment areas
•Ensuring face coverings are worn by staff and donors 
•Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas
•Wearing gloves, and changing them often
•Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health American Red Cross Philadelphia Blood Drives Sickle Cell Anemia Martin Luther King Day

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers poised to take another step forward in 2021
Carter-Hart-Lindblom_011221_usat

Addiction

Philly plan for opioid overdose prevention site shot down in federal court reversal
Safehouse Philly Opioids Court

Television

Next season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will be 'all about this bull****,' McElhenney says
Always Sunny 15

Eagles

What they're saying: Jeffrey Lurie (and Howie Roseman) to blame for Eagles mess, not Doug Pederson
Lurie-Pederson-Roseman_011221_usat

Illness

COVID-19 pneumonia spreads like many 'wildfires' in the lungs, researchers say
COVID-19 pneumonia lungs

Festivals

Chestnut Hill on Ice, two-day festival, returns in January
Chestnut Hill on Ice

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved