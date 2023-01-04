More Culture:

January 04, 2023

Return unwanted holiday gifts without getting off the couch using DoorDash's new service

Customers can have drivers pickup their packages — that already have prepaid shipping — and take them to UPS, FedEx or USPS

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Deliveries
DoorDash package pickup Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images via Sipa USA

DoorDash's new Package Pickup service allows customers to request a Dasher to collect as many as five packages with prepaid shipping from their homes and bring them to local carriers, including UPS, FedEx and USPS. First package pickups are free through Jan. 31.

The holiday season brings the joys of gifts from loved ones and also the tribulations of needing to return some of those less than desirable items.

DoorDash believes it has made the return process a bit more convenient with its new Package Pickup feature. The nationwide service allows customers to request a Dasher to come collect as many as five packages – with prepaid postage – from their homes and drop them at local carriers, including UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service

RELATED: Private mailbox services are booming in Philadelphia as residents seek options to combat package thieves

"We are excited to introduce Package Pickup as a seamless and efficient offering for those looking to make returns during the busy post-holiday season and throughout the year,"  DoorDash product manager Gagan Gupta said.

DoorDash began testing this feature in March 2022, and it is now fully rolled out. With Package Pickup, the company hopes to streamline the e-commerce return process and give consumers time back in their days, while offering DoorDash drivers an additional opportunities to earn money.

To use the function, select the Packages Hub at the top of the DoorDash app homepage and then choose the carrier that corresponds to the packages. 

Once a pickup is requested and a driver is assigned, packages should be prepared for shipping by either attaching the prepaid shipping label or by using the app to send the shipping QR code directly to the assigned Dasher. 

The delivery person will send a confirmation photo once the packages are dropped at the designated carrier.

DoorDash package pickup graphicProvided Image/DoorDash

Package Pickup costs a flat rate of $5, or $3 for DashPass members. As a  post-holiday special, now through Jan. 31 customers can request their first package pickup for free.

Uber tried out a similar service back in 2015, implementing e-commerce returns powered by the now-defunct UberRUSH package delivery service. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Deliveries Philadelphia Mail FedEx Holidays Postal Service Apps Usps UPS Technology

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Purchased - Older person holding their knee in pain

Unique extended-release corticosteroid ZILRETTA helps knee OA patients find relief

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Pennsylvania Rep. Mark Rozzi becomes state's first independent House speaker
Mark Rozzi Pennsylvania House Speaker

Sponsored

At Temple Health, lung screening goes a whole lot farther
Limited - Temple Radiology

Adult Health

Choral singing may help stroke survivors regain their speech, researchers say
Singing therapy

Eagles

Giants at Eagles: Five players to watch
120423JalenHurts

Podcast

'Most famous Philadelphian who never lived': Podcast will explore cultural legacy of the 'Rocky' statue
Rocky Statue Podcast

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl, postponed by Phillies' World Series run, rebranded to 'Burger Crawl' now through February
Burger brawl crawl philly 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved