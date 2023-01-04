Return unwanted holiday gifts without getting off the couch using DoorDash's new service

The holiday season brings the joys of gifts from loved ones and also the tribulations of needing to return some of those less than desirable items.

DoorDash believes it has made the return process a bit more convenient with its new Package Pickup feature. The nationwide service allows customers to request a Dasher to come collect as many as five packages – with prepaid postage – from their homes and drop them at local carriers, including UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service

"We are excited to introduce Package Pickup as a seamless and efficient offering for those looking to make returns during the busy post-holiday season and throughout the year," DoorDash product manager Gagan Gupta said.

DoorDash began testing this feature in March 2022, and it is now fully rolled out. With Package Pickup, the company hopes to streamline the e-commerce return process and give consumers time back in their days, while offering DoorDash drivers an additional opportunities to earn money.

To use the function, select the Packages Hub at the top of the DoorDash app homepage and then choose the carrier that corresponds to the packages.

Once a pickup is requested and a driver is assigned, packages should be prepared for shipping by either attaching the prepaid shipping label or by using the app to send the shipping QR code directly to the assigned Dasher.

The delivery person will send a confirmation photo once the packages are dropped at the designated carrier.

Provided Image/DoorDash

Package Pickup costs a flat rate of $5, or $3 for DashPass members. As a post-holiday special, now through Jan. 31 customers can request their first package pickup for free.

Uber tried out a similar service back in 2015, implementing e-commerce returns powered by the now-defunct UberRUSH package delivery service.