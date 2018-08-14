More Sports:

August 14, 2018

Doug Pederson pours cold water on Alshon Jeffery - PUP report

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
081418AlshonJeffery Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Alshon Jeffery has not yet participated in Eagles training camp.

On Monday afternoon, a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network surfaced that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery could start the season on the PUP list.

If Jeffery did indeed start the season on PUP, that would mean that he would be ineligible to play the first six weeks of the season.

On Tuesday, Doug Pederson said he wouldn't comment on it, and then he did anyway.

"You know what, I'm not going to comment on that because we're monitoring his progress, it's day-to-day, we're happy where he's at, and we'll continue to do that," he said. "But I'm not sure where that came from."

Previously, Rapoport reported that Carson Wentz could start training camp on the PUP list. Instead, Wentz participated in camp from Day 1, and has played, in my opinion, better than he has in any other camp.

