DraftKings promo code nets bet $5, win $200 Thursday

New players who click on any of the links on this page will activate a 40-1 odds boost with our DraftKings promo code. You can use this on any MLB game or Thursday Night Football.

Today's loaded sports schedule includes the ALDS and Thursday Night Football and you can click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a 40-1 odds boost. This promo code unlocks a massive bet $5, win $200 offer for any game.

Both ALDS series continue on Thursday, starting with Mariners-Astros at 3:37 PM, which will be followed by a prime time game between the Guardians and Yankees. Then at 8:15 PM, the Chicago Bears will play host to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for the chance to bet $5, win $200.

Bet $5, win $200 on any game with our DraftKings promo code offer

When it comes to a massive odds boost for Thursday night's games, DraftKings Sportsbook offers by far the largest such offer. Players who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will get a 40-1 odds boost to use on any game taking place on Thursday.

For example, rather than having to wager $230 on the Washington Commanders (-115) to earn a $200 bonus, you could just wager $5 as part of this promo. You could opt instead to take the Yankees at -140 on the moneyline to pick up a win for the $200 bonus. Your safest bet on the night, however, comes via the NHL, where you can get the Pittsburgh Penguins (-380) to beat the Arizona Coyotes (+310). Remember, a winning moneyline bet will earn you a 40x return.

In-app promos for Thursday

There are quite a few in-app promos available ahead of Thursday night's action. In fact, there are three promos that are very similar versions of the same type of offer. This includes a stepped up same game parlay for the NFL, MLB, and NHL.

The stepped up same game parlay promo offers bettors a profit boost ranging from 20% to 100%, depending on the number of legs in the qualifying bet. A 3-leg parlay will earn a 20% boost, while one consisting of 10 or more legs will earn a 100% profit boost. The major difference is that the NFL version comes with a free bet of up to $10 if the parlay on TNF settles as a loss. This offer also comes with a profit boost token for Monday Night Football and any Sunday Week 6 game.

How to sign up with our DraftKings promo code

If you are interested in a 40-1 odds boost on the ALDS or TNF, you will need to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. The entire process only takes a few minutes to complete. Here's how to get started today:

Click here to register for an account with our DraftKings promo code. Choose a deposit method from the list of available options and add at least $5 to your account. Navigate to the game of your choice. Wager $5+ on the team of your choice to win the game.

DraftKings Sportsbook will add eight $25 free bets to your account if your team wins. That will come in addition to your first stake and a cash profit.

Bet $5, win $200 if your team is victorious when you apply our DraftKings promo code here.